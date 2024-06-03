Medvedev knocked out of French Open as De Minaur breaks Australian hoodoo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Medvedev knocked out of French Open as De Minaur breaks Australian hoodoo

Medvedev knocked out of French Open as De Minaur breaks Australian hoodoo

Updated
De Minaur had never got past the second round at the tournament before this year
De Minaur had never got past the second round at the tournament before this yearAFP
Alex de Minaur (25) broke a 20-year Australian hoodoo at the French Open on Monday as the 11th seed battled from a set down to stun fifth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 and advance to his first Roland Garros quarter-final.

De Minaur became the first man from his nation to reach the last eight at the claycourt Grand Slam since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004, with the victory on Suzanne Lenglen coming after a mid-match blip for Medvedev following a foot blister.

"It's great. It's amazing. It's a great position to be in," De Minaur told reporters.

"It's not just myself. The whole country is showing what we can do and the strength of the nation is extremely exciting for even everyone back at home, just to see all the numbers we got in the top 100, and we keep on pushing out there.

"Just to show what the Australian chemistry is, I've got Thanasi Kokkinakis watching me today, supporting me. It's great to see, honestly.

"Unbelievable feeling to know you've got the support of your teammates and ultimately your mates on tour."

Former Paris quarter-finalist Medvedev had lost only twice in eight previous meetings with De Minaur and drew first blood with a break in the third game but the Russian was pushed hard in the next before extending his lead.

De Minaur drew loud cheers from the crowd as he retrieved shots relentlessly to mount a late comeback attempt from there but Medvedev wrapped up the opening set with little fuss to briefly dampen his opponent's spirits.

Medvedev shrugged off a string of superb winners from De Minaur's racket at the start of the second set but surrendered it tamely with an unforced error after taking a medical timeout for blisters on his foot midway through.

With the momentum shifting, De Minaur blazed to a 5-1 lead en route to winning the third set before he traded breaks with Medvedev early in the fourth and pulled away shortly after for a famous win.

"I'm pretty happy, not going to lie," said De Minaur, who beat a top-five player at a Grand Slam for the first time in his seventh attempt.

"It was a great match. I fought till the end. I managed to beat a quality opponent in a Grand Slam fourth round, which is the goal I had been setting for myself, to go deeper at these events. I'm proud of myself."

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore
Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesDe Minaur AlexMedvedev DaniilFrench Open
Related Articles
Daniil Medvedev overcomes fearless Tomas Machac to move into last 16
Recovered Rybakina ready to let her game do the talking at French Open
Jannik Sinner quells Corentin Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic shrugs off injury to pip Cerundolo in another French Open epic
Rising star Andreeva beats local hope Gracheva to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final
Updated
Power couple 'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles
Rybakina marches past Svitolina into French Open quarter-finals, Paolini awaits
Updated
Second seed Sabalenka bludgeons Navarro for French Open quarter-final spot
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka march on at French Open as Medvedev bows out
Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters
Carlos Alcaraz glides past Felix Auger-Aliassime into French Open quarters
Most Read
UCL Team of the Season: Real Madrid stars stand out but who else makes the cut?
Chelsea appoint Championship-winning boss Enzo Maresca as new manager
Champions League kings Real Madrid deliver on celebration promise
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior named Champions League Player of the Season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings