Rafael Nadal would have beat most players with level against Zverev, says Mats Wilander

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Rafael Nadal would have beat most players with level against Zverev, says Mats Wilander

Rafael Nadal would have beat most players with level against Zverev, says Mats Wilander

Nadal was knocked out in the first round
Nadal was knocked out in the first roundReuters
Rafael Nadal's (37) level of tennis during his French Open defeat by Alexander Zverev (27) on Monday would have earned him victory against the vast majority of players in the draw, according to former Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander.

The Spaniard, who missed almost all of 2023 with injuries, went down in straight sets to the fourth-seed German as Zverev became only the third player to beat the 14-time champion on the Parisian clay.

In what was possibly his last match at the tournament he has dominated for almost two decades, Nadal showed flashes of his former brilliance and has made no secret of targeting a return to Roland Garros for this year's Paris Olympics.

He also offered some hope to his legions of fans that he might extend his career a little longer.

Wilander said the prospect of him playing at the Olympics was exciting.

"Obviously the Olympics are huge and for him to have the chance to play here on Philippe Chatrier is amazing and could be an unbelievable end to his career," Wilander told Eurosport.

"I think he beats 90% of the draw today. There's only a few guys that would beat him playing this well. And Zverev was the worst opponent possible in the first round, worse than playing (Novak) Djokovic, worse than playing (Carlos) Alcaraz."

Wilander said the fact the roof on Philippe Chatrier was closed for the match worked against Nadal.

"The circumstances, it's indoor, cold outside, the ball doesn't travel. So I think all that, and still being so close it's all positive for Rafa and with that passion, why not. He knows how to win big matches on this court," the Swede said.

Alex Corretja, the former world number two, said he had detected a change in heart from his compatriot Nadal.

"I spoke to him a couple of months ago and he was sure he wouldn't be back (at the French Open)," Corretja told Eurosport.

"But then I spoke to him a week ago, and he said to me it's the first time I've been practising here at Roland Garros that I feel no pain. He said he felt so good on the court and that his tennis is growing and doesn't see any reason why he can't come back at least one more time.

"But he also said, it depends how I play. If I play awful against Zverev, maybe I won't come back. But the way he played, I believe he will think why not come back."

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesNadal RafaelZverev AlexanderFrench Open
Related Articles
Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat
Rafael Nadal defeated by Alexander Zverev in likely French Open farewell
Rafael Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit against Alexander Zverev
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka mows down teenager Erika Andreeva in French Open first round
Two-time finalist Ruud makes winning start in quest for French Open title
Updated
Zheng Qinwen sends Alize Cornet into retirement with French Open thumping
Updated
Elena Rybakina eases past Greet Minnen into French Open second round
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Ruud & Sabalenka ease through, De Minaur closing in on second round
Novak Djokovic looks to overcome 'bumps in road' at French Open
Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win
Coco Gauff outclasses qualifier Julia Avdeeva for perfect French Open start
Most Read
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League's single-season scoring record
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League
Bochum beat Dusseldorf on penalties after huge comeback to keep spot in Bundesliga
Arsenal's Ramsdale goes undercover at Wembley with Southampton fans

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings