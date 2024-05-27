Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win

Shelton beats local hope Gaston for maiden French Open win

Ben Shelton on court on Monday
Ben Shelton on court on MondayProfimedia
American Ben Shelton (21) won his first match at the French Open on Monday as he overcame Frenchman Hugo Gaston (23) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, not only surviving two interruptions from the Paris rain but also the wrath of the local fans.

Loud chants of "Hugo, Hugo" echoed across Court 14 as the home favourite took the opening set, but Shelton's fierce left-handed play quickly silenced the French crowd as he took the second, third and fourth sets, converting six of 14 break points to complete the two-hour, 29-minute encounter.

"This was a pretty amazing atmosphere, honestly. This is the first time that I've come out to a tennis match and had a band playing in the stands on my court, so I think that was pretty special," Shelton told a press conference.

"I love these moments. I enjoy these atmospheres. I got a lot of heckling when I was in college tennis, but today the crowd was just loud, chanting, supporting their countryman. It's something that you love to see. There was a lot of positives out there," he added.

Shelton, who burst onto the scene last year when he reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park and the semis at the US Open, likened the atmosphere to an American football match and said he used to get booed at his college games.

"It's a big motivator when you hear the chants and cheers whenever you make an unforced error, but also, there was so much energy for me, which made it awesome," he said.

"Sometimes it's tough when it's completely silent when you hit a good shot, and they're going nuts every time that you miss, but here it was a little bit more even. Obviously, he had the home field advantage, but I felt some love out there," he added.

Shelton will play Kei Nishikori, who beat Gabriel Diallo 7-5, 7-6(3), 3-6, 1-6, 7-5, in the second round.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesShelton BenGaston HugoDiallo GabrielNishikori KeiFrench Open
Related Articles
Nadal says Olympics main goal after early Roland Garros defeat
Rafael Nadal defeated by Alexander Zverev in likely French Open farewell
Jannik Sinner eases past Christopher Eubanks to reach French Open second round
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Coco Gauff outclasses qualifier Julia Avdeeva for perfect French Open start
Clinical Swiatek crushes qualifier Jeanjean to start French Open defence
Updated
Ons Jabeur cruises past wildcard Sachia Vickery into French Open second round
Rafael Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit against Alexander Zverev
Tennis Tracker: Sakkari crashes out as Monfils lifts home crowd with big win
Caroline Garcia and Richard Gasquet delight French fans after Ugo Humbert crashes
Most Read
Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B
Spanish court orders FIFA and UEFA to halt opposition to Super League
The clay court king: Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell to beloved Roland Garros fans
PSG and French football prepare for challenges of post-Mbappe era

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings