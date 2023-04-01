Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Djokovic into third round, Monfils withdraws from tournament

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Djokovic into third round, Monfils withdraws from tournament

Carlos Alcaraz is into the third round of the French Open

The second round of the French Open began on Wednesday with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz all winning to book their spots in the third stage. Here on the Tennis Tracker, we will have all the key highlights, reactions and more from Roland Garros throughout the Grand Slam.

00:27 CET - That's all for today from Roland Garros. Tune into the Tennis Tracker again tomorrow for all the action from the most iconic clay courts in the world!

23:41 CET - There was some 'double bounce' controversy in the match between Cameron Norrie (27) and Lucas Pouille (29), and both players believe that video replays should be introduced into tennis.

23:28 CET - In what is some really disappointing news, crowd favourite Gael Monfils (36) has withdrawn from Roland Garros, meaning his highly-anticipated clash with Holger Rune (20) won't go ahead tomorrow. The Frenchman announced that he is struggling with a wrist problem following his five-set win yesterday.

23:22 CET - Wrapping up today's play, world No.3 Novak Djokovic (35) survived a shaky opening set to get past Marton Fucsovics (31) 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3.

21:58 CET - We have a few more results for you from Paris. Hubert Hurkacz (26) has been involved in a four hour and 44-minute blockbuster with Tallon Griekspoor (26), eventually defeating the Dutchman 6-3, 5-7, 6-7(13), 7-6(5), 6-4. Andrey Rublev (25) is also into the third round, battling past Corentin Moutet (24) 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez (20) has been sent home by world No.127 Clara Tauson (20) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

20:36 CET - Cameron Norrie (27) has made it to the third round after defeating Lucas Pouille (29) 6-1, 6-3, 6-3. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23) is also through, beating Luca van Assche (19) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6).

19:23 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) has knocked Stan Wawrinka (38) out of the French Open in a five-set rollercoaster to book a third-round place at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015.

Australian world number 108 Kokkinakis came through 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in four hours and 38 minutes against the 2015 champion.

18:53 CET - Rounding up some more second-round results in Paris, top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) has battled past Taro Daniel (30). Daniel managed to win the second set to make things interesting but Alcaraz was ultimately too good, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Elsewhere on the men's side, 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov (27) has defeated Radu Albot (33) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to also progress to the third round while Denis Shapovalov (24) overcame Matteo Arnaldi (22) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Shapovalov will next play Alcaraz.

17:20 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has defeated fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich (25) 7-5, 6-2 to progress to the third round at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens (30) has breezed into the third round with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Varvara Gracheva (22).

16:03 CET - Yet another top seed on the women's side has crashed out, with world number five Caroline Garcia (29) losing 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to Anna Blinkova (24).

15:46 CET - Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina (26) has made it through, beating Marketa Vondrousova (23) 6-3, 6-4. On her way to victory, she played arguably the shot of the tournament so far, a glorious tweener.

14:40 CET - Men's 24th seed Sebastian Korda (22) has been knocked out by world number 118 Sebastian Ofner (27), losing 6-3, 7-6, 6-4.

In a less surprising result, in-form Italian Fabio Fognini (36) has beaten Jason Kubler (30) 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.

13:26 CET - Elina Svitolina (28) is into the third round of Roland Garros after battling past Storm Hunter (28) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Elise Mertens (27) is also through, after a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over Camila Osorio (21).

On the men's side, Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) sealed an impressive 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 win against Roberto Carballes Baena (30).

12:56 CET - Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (25) has been dumped out in the second round, after suffering a shock defeat to Peyton Stearns (21) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. Since winning Roland Garros aged just 19, the Latvian has struggled to reproduce her best form at major level.

Meanwhile, world No.3 Jessica Pegula (29) is into the next round, with her opponent Camila Giorgi (31) retiring with an injury after losing the first set 6-2.

11:12 CET - Play is now underway in the French capital, with Stefanos Tsitsipas (24), Fabio Fognini (36), Jelena Ostapenko (25) and Elina Svitolina (28) all on court.

08:45 CET - Yesterday's action ended with Gael Monfils (36) pulling off a stunning comeback in front of his home crowd. The 36-year-old Frenchman was one point away from going 5-0 down in the deciding set of the near four-hour match before mounting a sensational turnaround to win 3-6 6-3 7-5 1-6 7-5 under the lights at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Speaking afterwards, he said it was one of his greatest-ever victories.

"It's definitely in like top two (matches in my career)," he said at his press conference after the match ended after midnight.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to the first Wednesday of this year's French Open, which will see some of the big favourites on both the men's and women's side take to court, including Novak Djokovic (36), Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (25).