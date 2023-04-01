Zverev knocks Dimitrov out to set up French Open quarter-final against Etcheverry

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Zverev knocks Dimitrov out to set up French Open quarter-final against Etcheverry
Zverev knocks Dimitrov out to set up French Open quarter-final against Etcheverry
Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning
Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning
Reuters
An aggressive Alexander Zverev (26) punched his ticket into the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-4 6-3 win over Bulgarian 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) on Monday to raise hopes that his barren Grand Slam run could finally end.

Playing in the late session on Court Philippe Chatrier for the third match in a row, 22nd seed Zverev was at his dominant best again on a balmy evening as he returned to the quarter-finals for a fifth time in six years.

Up next for the towering twice Roland Garros semi-finalist is Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry (23).

Zverev, whose only defeat by Dimitrov in four previous meetings was nearly a decade ago, wrapped up the first set in double quick time with stunning shot-making that helped him capitalise on all three of his breakpoints.

Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov
Reuters

Having been on the ropes early in the match, Dimitrov came out fighting in the second set and broke for a 3-2 lead before saving two breakpoints to hold in the next game.

But the wheels soon came off for former world number three Dimitrov, who miscued a volley and was flummoxed by a lob into the wind, as German Zverev hit back and increased his grip on the contest when his opponent crashed a shot into the net.

Zverev saved breakpoints to go up 3-0 in the third but a double fault handed Dimitrov a lifeline and he drew level.

Normal service soon resumed, however, and Zverev finished the match in fine style to send out a warning to his rivals.

Mentions
French OpenTennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesZverev AlexanderDimitrov GrigorEtcheverry Tomas Martin
Related Articles
French Open night sessions come under sustained fire from fans and players
Ons Jabeur 'not so far' from her best at French Open after injury-plagued season
Double bounce mistake was umpire's fault and not mine, says quarter-final bound Rune
Show more
Tennis
Gauff to face Swiatek in French Open quarters after beating Schmiedlova, Tsurenko retires
Updated
Aided by double bounce, Holger Rune battles past Francisco Cerundolo into quarter-finals
Updated
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach Grand Slam quarters
Casper Ruud rumbles into French Open quarter-finals after beating Nicolas Jarry
Ons Jabeur swats aside Bernarda Pera to move into French Open quarter-finals
Updated
Roland Garros bracing for a fiery clash between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka
Russian Daria Kasatkina feeling bitter after being booed at French Open
Tennis Tracker: Rune wins thriller to reach French Open quarters, Zverev and Swiatek through
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Aryna Sabalenka survives first set implosion to overcome Sloane Stephens
Most Read
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
Royal Antwerp win first Belgian title in 66 years after dramatic Alderweireld stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Mac Allister on Liverpool's radar, Messi wants Barca move
Moyes urges West Ham's players to cement their legacy