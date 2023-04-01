France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
Caroline Garcia celebrates winning her first round match against China's Xiyu Wang
Caroline Garcia celebrates winning her first round match against China's Xiyu Wang
Reuters
French favourite Caroline Garcia (29) fought her way into the second round at Roland Garros by downing China's Wang Xiyu (22) 7-6 4-6 6-4 in a tense affair on Monday.

With the weight of expectation on her shoulders as France waits for its first Roland Garros singles champion since Mary Pierce lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2000, fifth seed Garcia got off to a shaky start.

But she made her experience count in a first-set tiebreak, which she won with a booming ace and a brutal forehand down the line.

Wang, however, continued to go for her shots and was rewarded with an early break in the second set, holding on to it to level the match.

Serving to stay in the contest at 5-4 in the decider, Wang cracked and bowed out when she sent a forehand long.

"Being here means a lot to me," said Garcia.

"When I was coming here before I would see the fans cheering for the French but I was closing myself up and could not take the energy from the crowd," the WTA Finals champion, who also reached the semi-finals at the U.S. Open last year, added.

She next faces Russian Anna Blinkova (24).

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Garcia CarolineTennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesWang XiyuFrench Open
Related Articles
Leave the country or join the long list of losers, Noah tells French tennis hopefuls
Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova
Sherif guns for more firsts at French Open after Madrid run, Muchova hungry for success
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round
Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit
Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens
Updated
Novak Djokovic canters into French Open round two as Stephens lays down marker
Benoit Paire keeps his cool but makes another early Paris exit
Pavlyuchenkova makes winning Roland Garros return after injury woes
'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Djokovic begins French Open bid injury-free and with sights on Grand Slam number 23
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment