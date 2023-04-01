Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova
Sloane Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world' after beating Pliskova
Sloane Stephens waves to the crowd after beating Katerina Pliskova at Roland Garros
Sloane Stephens waves to the crowd after beating Katerina Pliskova at Roland Garros
Reuters
Sloane Stephens (30) relished every moment she spent on her favourite court in the world as the she cruised to a 6-0 6-4 first-round victory over former world number one Katerina Pliskova (31) on Monday to put down an early marker at the French Open.

The 30-year-old, runner-up in Paris five years ago, gave the erratic Pliskova no chance on the main Philippe-Chatrier court, speeding through the first set in 49 minutes before the Czech recovered in the second.

But she kept piling up unforced errors -31 in total - as well as half a dozen double faults, giving Stephens, ranked in the past as high as third in the world, the chance to race back from 4-3 down, break her twice and rattle off the next three games to seal victory.

"This is my favourite court in the world and I am super happy to be back," said Stephens, currently ranked 30th.

Sloane Stephens shakes hands with Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova after winning her first round match
Reuters

The American, who won her only Grand Slam at the 2017 US Open, was also a quarter-finalist in Paris last year despite struggling for form.

Stephens came into the tournament in improving form on clay after winning her first WTA 125 event and reaching the semi-finals on clay in Rabat last week.

"To start like that on your favourite court and favourite surface is great. I wanted to get matches under my belt this year (before the tournament) and I was feeling confident," Stephens said.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisStephens SloanePliskova KarolinaFrench Open WTA - SinglesFrench Open
Related Articles
Gauff hoping return to Paris will help her rediscover spark, most US players in years
Sherif guns for more firsts at French Open after Madrid run, Muchova hungry for success
Djokovic begins French Open bid injury-free and with sights on Grand Slam number 23
Show more
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round
France's Caroline Garcia labours into French Open second round
Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina
Ailing Auger-Aliassime to focus on health after early French Open exit
Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens
Updated
Novak Djokovic canters into French Open round two as Stephens lays down marker
Benoit Paire keeps his cool but makes another early Paris exit
Pavlyuchenkova makes winning Roland Garros return after injury woes
'Big Three' in women's game earned the right for recognition, says Pegula
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment