Ons Jabeur overcomes slow start to reach French Open fourth round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Ons Jabeur overcomes slow start to reach French Open fourth round
Ons Jabeur overcomes slow start to reach French Open fourth round
Ons Jabeur embraces Olga Danilovic after their encounter on Saturday night
Ons Jabeur embraces Olga Danilovic after their encounter on Saturday night
Reuters
Tunisian seventh seed Ons Jabeur (28) overcame a bad start to reach the fourth round of the French Open with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic (22) on Saturday.

Jabeur, who has endured a stop-start season in which she had minor knee surgery before winning the title in Charleston and skipping the Madrid Open with a calf problem, was slow out of the starting blocks and Danilovic took full advantage of it before experience prevailed.

Danilovic wrapped up the opening set with a winner for a decisive break in the 10th game and was toe to toe with Jabeur until midway through the second.

Jabeur stole the Serbian's serve for 3-2, only for her opponent to rally and level for 4-4. An unforced error, however, allowed the Tunisian to take a 5-4 advantage and she held to take the set to the delight of dozens of Tunisian flag-waving fans.

Jabeur raced to a 4-1 lead in the decider and Danilovic twisted her ankle after having pulled a break back. At change of ends before her opponent served for the set at 5-2 after another break of serve, Danilovic had her ankle strapped by the physiotherapist.

The Tunisian wrapped up the victory on the second match point with a forehand winner, setting up a meeting with American Bernarda Pera (28).

"I want to congratulate Olga for this great match, she plays so well and thanks to the crowd on a day I didn't play my best tennis," said Jabeur.

"I won it thanks to my mental strength. I accepted that I was not at 100% and that I needed to find solutions with what I had today.

"She made it hard for me today but I managed to scrape a few important points here and there."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisJabeur OnsDanilovic OlgaPera BernardaFrench Open WTA - SinglesFrench Open
Related Articles
Elena Rybakina still adjusting to clay as French Open title bid continues
'Old' Ons Jabeur proud to inspire youngsters like Mirra Andreeva
Iga Swiatek begins French Open defence with sights on successive titles
Show more
Tennis
Francisco Cerundolo downs Taylor Fritz to reach second week of Grand Slam for first time
Lorenzo Musetti up against 'inspiration' Carlos Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris
Juan Pablo Varillas says last 16 clash with Novak Djokovic is '50-50'
Hitting ball into crowd was a 'stupid move', admits Mirra Andreeva
Casper Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat as Norwegian eyes another deep run
No sleepless nights for dreamy Holger Rune as he eyes biggest prize in Paris
Coco Gauff fights back to end Andreeva's run in Paris
Flawless Iga Swiatek dishes out double bagel to dismantle Xinyu Wang
Great Dane Holger Rune mauls qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri en route to fourth round
Casper Ruud reaches French Open last 16 despite shaky start to end Zhang Zhizhen dream
Most Read
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club