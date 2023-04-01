'Old' Ons Jabeur proud to inspire youngsters like Mirra Andreeva

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. 'Old' Ons Jabeur proud to inspire youngsters like Mirra Andreeva
'Old' Ons Jabeur proud to inspire youngsters like Mirra Andreeva
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her first round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her first round match against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti
Reuters
Ons Jabeur (28) takes great pride in inspiring the next generation of women's players, even if the world number seven sometimes feels a little "old" when she is looked up to by Mirra Andreeva (16).

Nicknamed the 'Minister of Happiness', double Grand Slam runner-up Jabeur is well loved by her peers for her graciousness and charm on and off court while her power and craftiness in matches have won her fans around the world.

Russian Andreeva is among Jabeur's many admirers and said after her first-round win over Alison Riske-Amritraj (32) on Tuesday that she would like to someday practice with her.

"It makes me feel old, for one. Honestly, that was amazing, seeing that she talked about me and she was doing well," Jabeur told reporters. "I was really happy for her.

"Hopefully we can play each other. I can give her a signed picture. She can put it in her bedroom. I don't know. This is the first time that somebody says that. But it's special.

"I always try to inspire the new generation and am definitely proud of it. That will motivate me, for sure, to do better and be a better player on and off the court."

Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals last year, will continue her quest for a maiden major trophy at Roland Garros where she lost in the first round in 2022 and has never passed the fourth round.

The Tunisian looked in fine fettle as she kicked off her campaign this year with a 6-4 6-1 win over Lucia Bronzetti (24) after an injury-hit start to the year where she had minor knee surgery before suffering a calf problem that forced her out of Madrid.

"I feel 100% fit," Jabeur said. "I need to have more matches under my belt to gain confidence, to up my game on the court.

"This match (against Bronzetti) will help me gain confidence and help me go further undoubtedly."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
French OpenTennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesJabeur OnsAndreeva Mirra
Related Articles
Cool teenager Mirra Andreeva shows no nerves on big stage as she progresses at French Open
Iga Swiatek begins French Open defence with sights on successive titles
Coco Gauff shrugs off slow start to reach second round in Paris
Show more
Tennis
Gael Monfils ranks five-set comeback win at French Open as one of his best ever
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Alcaraz all in action in French Open second round
Brazilian prodigy Thiago Seyboth Wild on cloud nine after Daniil Medvedev upset
Feeling 'invincible': Carlos Alcaraz resumes hunt for maiden French Open title
Daniil Medvedev happy to dust off clay-court season after French Open exit
Top seed Iga Swiatek enjoys winning start to French Open title defence
Kosovo tennis federation accuses Serbia's Novak Djokovic of fuelling tension
Updated
Roland Garros goes Wild as Medvedev blown away in French Open first round
Fourth seed Casper Ruud powers past qualifier Elias Ymer into second round at French Open
Ons Jabeur mows down Lucia Bronzetti in French Open first round
Most Read
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Juventus reaches settlement in salary case with no further point deductions
Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann wins five-hour epic as Medvedev shocked by Seyboth Wild
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade