Billie Jean King Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Billie Jean King Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round
Billie Jean King Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round
Canada are the reigning champions
Canada are the reigning championsReuters
The Billie Jean King Cup finals will take place over nine days with a knockout round replacing the group stage, organisers the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.

The tournament will kick off in Seville, Spain on November 12 and end on November 20, with the last two days of the competition overlapping with the first two days of the Davis Cup finals taking place in Malaga, the ITF said in a statement.

"The finals are taking place one week later in the season compared with previous years due to an extended WTA calendar," the ITF said in a statement.

"This is also an exciting way for fans to enjoy both the men’s and women’s events and, by travelling between two cities, take full advantage of the Andalusian region," ITF President David Haggerty said.

The tournament, which used to feature 12 national teams in four round robin groups, will now have eight teams in a knockout round one, with four seeded teams receiving a bye to the quarter finals.

"The schedule and format for the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals was agreed following consultation with players, captains and the WTA Player Council," Haggerty added.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Svitolina's Ukraine knocked out of BJK Cup, Osaka and Swiatek lead their nations through
Osaka and Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment
Sam Stosur primed for Australia captaincy challenge in BJK Cup
Show more
Tennis
Lawyer confirms Boris Becker to be discharged from bankruptcy
Naomi Osaka stumbles against Liudmila Samsonova in Madrid Open second round
Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open and Paris Olympic Games
Amelie Mauresmo says Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open not being considered
Tennis Tracker: Nadal ready for teenage qualifier as Swiatek prepares for action
Naomi Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open return
USA's Darwin Blanch 'obviously nervous' ahead of Rafael Nadal match in Madrid
Naomi Osaka beats Greet Minnen to seal first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Rafael Nadal uncertain over Roland Garros appearance with injury issues still lingering
Most Read
What Liverpool fans can expect from 'football maniac' Arne Slot
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Threatening Abramovich ally would be 'suicide', football agent tells London court
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings