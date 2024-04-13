Osaka and Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Osaka and Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment
Osaka and Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment
Osaka celebrates her win
Osaka celebrates her win
Profimedia
Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek enjoyed winning returns to the Billie Jean King Cup on Friday for Japan and Poland as former US Open champion Emma Raducanu survived a "muppet" moment.

Four-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one Osaka last played for Japan in the competition in 2020, before becoming a mother.

In Tokyo, the 26-year-old defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 7-6 to give Japan a commanding lead over Kazakhstan after Nao Hibino had beaten Anna Danilina 6-1, 6-0 earlier in their qualifying clash. The Asian nation went on to secure the tie and a spot in the finals.

Osaka said she was "super-nervous" about playing in Japan for the first time since appearing at the Pan Pacific Open in September 2022.

"I'm the kind of person that I don't like to disappoint people," said Osaka who sent down 15 aces.

"It would probably devastate me a lot more to lose here than it would to lose in a regular tournament, just because I want to support everyone as much as they support me."

Osaka, whose world ranking has risen from 831 to 193 since she began her comeback this year, has not given up hope of making the Paris Olympics later this year. However, she may need to go through an appeals process after failing to make a mandatory two appearances in the BJK Cup during the current Olympic cycle.

World number one Swiatek, back on national duty for the first time since 2022, eased past 158th-ranked Simona Waltert 6-3, 6-1 to give Poland the lead over Switzerland in Biel.

Magdalena Frech made it 2-0 with a come-from-behind 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 victory over 18-year-old Celine Naef.

Switzerland were 2022 champions when they defeated Australia in the final inspired by Belinda Bencic. However, Olympic champion Bencic is currently off tour after announcing in November last year that she was pregnant.

'Quite embarrassing'

France, the three-time champions, are level 1-1 with Great Britain in Le Portel.

World number 49 Diane Parry gave France the lead with a surprisingly easy 6-2, 6-0 win over 28th-ranked Katie Boulter.

Raducanu, back in the side after an injury-plagued season, pulled Britain level with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over French number one Caroline Garcia.

Raducanu admitted to a moment of embarrassment at 5-1 in the decider when she mistakenly thought she had won the match.

"I think sometimes I'm just super locked in that I don't get the score," she explained.

"I'm not sure what happened, but it was quite embarrassing. All I was thinking was, 'if I lose this right now I'm going to look like a right muppet'. So I'm very happy that I managed to pull it through in the next game."

Australia surged into the finals with a 4-0 victory over Mexico, handing Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur a winning start to her reign as captain.

The seven-time champions took a commanding 2-0 lead into day two at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena, allowing Stosur to rest Arina Rodionova and hand a debut to 18-year-old Taylah Preston.

She seized the opportunity with both hands, sweeping past the experienced Marcela Zacarias, 12 years her senior, 6-1, 6-1 to put the tie beyond Mexico's reach.

Daria Saville and Ellen Perez rubbed salt in the wounds by beating Mexican duo Jessica Hinojosa Gomez and Maria Fernanda Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in the dead rubber doubles.

Ukraine eye first finals

War-torn Ukraine are playing their home tie against Romania in Florida and their attempt to reach the finals for the first time enjoyed a flying start.

Lesia Tsurenko fought back to beat Ana Bogdan 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 before Elina Svitolina saw off Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 7-5.

"I was very nervous because I really wanted to get points for my team," said Tsurenko after her match which saw 16 breaks of serve.

Slovakia lead Slovenia 2-0 in Bratislava.

The eight winners this weekend advance to November's 12-team finals in Seville where they join hosts Spain, defending champions Canada, 2023 runners-up Italy and wild-card Czech Republic.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - SinglesOsaka NaomiRaducanu EmmaSwiatek IgaSvitolina Elina
Related Articles
Aryna Sabalenka escapes Peyton Stearns to reach Indian Wells third round
Naomi Osaka returns to BJK Cup duty with hopeful eye on Olympic Games
Coco Gauff gets Miami wake up call and reaches fourth round despite slow start
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Sinner taking on Tsitsipas in first Monte Carlo semi-final
Sinner, Djokovic and Ruud join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals
Updated
Two-time winner Tsitsipas eases into Monte Carlo semis with win over Khachanov
Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins battle with Rune, Djokovic and Ruud set up semi-final
Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov, Sinner and Djokovic advance
Daniil Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Karen Khachanov
Sam Stosur primed for Australia captaincy challenge in BJK Cup
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner progress after Medvedev and Zverev knocked out
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
Sinner, Djokovic and Ruud join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings