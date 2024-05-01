Tennis Tracker: Rybakina wins epic battle with Putinsteva, Alcaraz facing Rublev

The tears in Madrid have barely dried following Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell, but tennis waits for no man, and the home crowd will be hoping that Carlos Alcaraz can cheer them up today by securing a place in the tournament's semi-finals, with Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina also looking to do so.

15:35 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) wants to set up a dream doubles partnership with Rafael Nadal (37) at the Olympics this summer - read more about that here.

And speaking of the young Spaniard, he plays in the first men's quarterfinal at Madrid against Andrey Rublev (26) from 16:05 CET.

15:01 CET - Well, it's fair to say the day has started in style!

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) has made it through to the final four, but it was mighty close, with compatriot Yulia Putinsteva (29) winning the first set, only losing the second in a tiebreak and having two match points when 5-2 up in the third.

Rybakina showed incredible resilience to come back and win a contest that lasted for almost three hours and ended 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

12:21 CET - Today's quarter-final action has just gotten underway in Madrid, with an all-Kazakh clash between Elena Rybakina (24) and Yulia Putinsteva (29) first up.

10:50 CET - Hell and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!