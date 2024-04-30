Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Reigning champions Canada will face either Germany or Britain in their opening match at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain in November with runners-up Italy against Japan or Romania.

Tuesday's draw for the climax of the women's team event also paired 18-time champions the United States against Slovakia.

Twelve teams qualified for the Finals with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announcing last week that the format had been changed from groups to a straight knockout.

Four seeded nations - Canada, Italy, Czech Republic and Australia - received byes to the quarter-finals.

Hosts Spain will have to get past Poland with the winners facing the Czechs.

Should Britain beat Germany it could set up a repeat of the 2021 US Open final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, who inspired Canada to the title last year.

Seville's La Cartuja Stadium will host the Finals with the opening round matches from November 12 to November 14, followed by the quarter-finals on November 15 to November 17. The semi-finals will take place on November 18 and November 19 with the final on November 20.

Each tie consists of two singles matches and a doubles.