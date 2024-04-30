Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Champions Canada to face Britain or Germany in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Canada are the defending champions
Canada are the defending championsProfimedia
Reigning champions Canada will face either Germany or Britain in their opening match at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain in November with runners-up Italy against Japan or Romania.

Tuesday's draw for the climax of the women's team event also paired 18-time champions the United States against Slovakia.

Twelve teams qualified for the Finals with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announcing last week that the format had been changed from groups to a straight knockout.

Four seeded nations - Canada, Italy, Czech Republic and Australia - received byes to the quarter-finals.

Hosts Spain will have to get past Poland with the winners facing the Czechs.

Should Britain beat Germany it could set up a repeat of the 2021 US Open final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, who inspired Canada to the title last year.

Seville's La Cartuja Stadium will host the Finals with the opening round matches from November 12 to November 14, followed by the quarter-finals on November 15 to November 17. The semi-finals will take place on November 18 and November 19 with the final on November 20.

Each tie consists of two singles matches and a doubles.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - SinglesCanadaItalyRomaniaCzech RepublicUSASlovakiaAustraliaGreat BritainGermany
Related Articles
Billie Jean King Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round
Svitolina's Ukraine knocked out of BJK Cup, Osaka and Swiatek lead their nations through
Osaka and Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek fights back against Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach Madrid Open semis
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz facing Struff after Swiatek battles past Haddad Maia
Rafael Nadal beats Pedro Cachin in three-hour slugfest to reach Madrid Open fourth round
Updated
Spirited Coco Gauff display not enough as Madison Keys triumphs at Madrid Open
Ons Jabeur wants 'more respect' for women after reaching Madrid quarters
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina and Sinner through in Madrid, Sabalenka and Collins into decider
Carlos Alcaraz playing pain-free but hasn't regained full trust in forehand
Carlos Alcaraz passes 'test of fire' as Aryna Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz cruises through in Madrid, Collins and Sabalenka win
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings