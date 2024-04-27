Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Swiatek first up in Madrid, Nadal to face De Minaur

It's a huge day in the world of tennis, one that could mark the start of Rafael Nadal's comeback or the last time he ever plays on home turf, and while he may be the main event, he's only one of many superstars that will be taking to the court.

12:40 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) is looking as imperious as ever on clay. The world number one has just beaten Sorana Cirstea (34) 6-1, 6-1 to move into the round of 16.

10:45 CET - These two-week tournaments can take a while to properly get going, but the Madrid Open very much is today, with the following among the matches on the agenda:

Thiago Monteiro vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - 11:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea - 11:00 CET

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego - 12:30 CET

Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal - 16:00 CET

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska - 20:00 CET

09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Madrid Open action!