Lawyer confirms Boris Becker to be discharged from bankruptcy

Boris Becker pictured at the ATP Finals in 2023
Boris Becker pictured at the ATP Finals in 2023Reuters
Boris Becker (56) will be discharged from bankruptcy in the United Kingdom, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after the German tennis star agreed a settlement with some of his creditors.

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, was declared bankrupt in 2017 with total debts of around 50 million pounds.

Becker, who won his first Wimbledon final in 1985 aged 17, was subsequently found guilty of hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after a trial in a London court.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years in 2022 and deported from Britain later that year. He is banned from returning until June 2025.

People are usually automatically discharged from bankruptcy after a year, though Becker's discharge was suspended by an insolvency judge in 2018.

But Becker applied to lift the suspension, which his lawyer said was granted by a judge on Tuesday.

