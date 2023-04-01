Coco Gauff shrugs off slow start to reach second round in Paris

Coco Gauff shrugs off slow start to reach second round in Paris
Reuters
American sixth seed Coco Gauff (19) recovered from an error-strewn start to begin her French Open quest with a 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Spain's Rebeka Masarova (23) on Tuesday.

Gauff, runner-up a year ago, looked uncomfortable early on with her troublesome forehand frequently letting her down.

World number 71 Masarova, a former French Open junior champion, took full advantage to dominate the opening set and looked on course for a shock victory.

But Gauff settled down on a sunlit Court Suzanne Lenglen and reeled off seven games in a row from 1-1 in the second set to take command.

With her confidence restored, Gauff made no mistake as she moved 5-2 ahead in the decider and wrapped up victory with a hold to love as Masarova sent an attempted lob long.

She will now face Julia Grabher (26) in the next round.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

