Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Guangzhou WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Fernandez & Andreescu win in Tokyo, Guangzhou starts with an upset

WTA roundup: Fernandez & Andreescu win in Tokyo, Guangzhou starts with an upset

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is through to the second round in Tokyo
Canada's Leylah Fernandez is through to the second round in TokyoReuters / Florence Lo
Eighth-seeded Leylah Fernandez (22) of Canada survived a first-round challenge from Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30) at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Monday in Tokyo.

Fernandez was ahead 5-7, 6-2, 5-2 when her Russian opponent was forced to retire due to difficulty breathing after a 2-hour, 44-minute battle in the last WTA 500 tournament of the year.

Fernandez will next face France's Varvara Gracheva, a 6-1, 7-6 (4) winner over Japan's Mai Hontama.

Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez upset seventh seed Magdalena Frech of Poland 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu of Canada picked up her first win since July with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Japan's Mei Yamaguchi.

Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria knocked out defending champion Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 7-6, 6-3.

Guangzhou Open

Sijia Wei of China rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 upset against sixth-seeded Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia in opening-round action in China.

The 20-year-old Wei, ranked No. 135 in the world, saved four of five break points in the 75-minute victory and will face either Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands or China's Xiyu Wang in the second round.

Olga Danilovic of Serbia defeated Russia's Erika Andreeva 6-4, 6-4 and Romania's Jaqueline Cristian outlasted Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in other first-round matches.

Mentions
TennisLeylah FernandezBianca Vanessa AndreescuAliaksandra SasnovichMagdalena FrechVarvara GrachevaMai HontamaZeynep SonmezVeronika KudermetovaRebecca SramkovaViktoriya TomovaSijia WeiMei YamaguchiErika AndreevaJaqueline CristianOlga DanilovicViktorija GolubicGuangzhou WTA - SinglesTokyo WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Gauff-led USA pitted against Canada at season-opening United Cup
Naomi Osaka forced to pull out of Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with back injury
WTA roundup: Bogdan scores upset in Osaka, Muchova & Krejcikova win in Ningbo
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Sabalenka determined to stay world number one after leapfrogging Swiatek
Injury-hit Osaka to skip Billie Jean King Cup finals as season cut short
Tennis Tracker: Zverev eases through in Vienna, Rublev begins Basel campaign in style
Bautista-Agut beats familiar foe Lehecka in Antwerp for 12th career title
Tommy Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner
Russia's Khachanov wins second season title in Almaty after downing Diallo
Kasatkina lifts Ningbo title after victory over compatriot Andreeva
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins
Tommy Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner
Humphries wins Czech Darts Open after Littler's impressive weekend
Sabalenka determined to stay world number one after leapfrogging Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings