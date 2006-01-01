Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Ningbo WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Bogdan scores upset in Osaka, Muchova & Krejcikova win in Ningbo

WTA roundup: Bogdan scores upset in Osaka, Muchova & Krejcikova win in Ningbo

Romania's Ana Bogdan in action
Romania's Ana Bogdan in actionReuters / Gonzalo Fuentes
Romania's Ana Bogdan (31) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open with a 6-0, 7-6 victory over fourth seed Marie Bouzkova (26) of the Czech Republic on Thursday in Osaka.

Bogdan overcame a 3-1 deficit in the tiebreak to finish in just under 2 hours, setting up a match with unseeded Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands.

It was a day of upsets, as Japan's Sara Saito defeated fifth seed Elina Avensyan of Armenia 7-6, 6-4 and Australia's Kimberly Birrell was leading 3-6, 7-5, 4-1 when third seed Elise Mertens of Belgium retired.

Seventh-seeded Diane Parry avoided the upset bug with a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Belgium's Greet Minnen.

Ningbo Open

Fourth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic moved into the quarterfinals in China with a 7-6, 6-3 victory against home hopeful Ma Ye-Xin.

Ma had her chances, leading 6-5 in the opening set and 5-3 in the tiebreak. Krejcikova will meet Russia's Mirra Andreeva in the final eight.

Sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia held off England's Katie Boulter 7-6, 7-5 while seventh seed Anna Kalinskaya of Russia beat China's Yun Yue 6-3, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic needed only 77 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.

Mentions
TennisAna BogdanBarbora KrejcikovaKarolina MuchovaMarie BouzkovaKimberly BirrellElina SvitolinaSuzan LamensElise MertensSarah SaitoGreet MinnenDiane ParryMirra AndreevaKatie BoulterJaqueline CristianAnna KalinskayaBeatriz Haddad MaiaYue YuanNingbo WTA - SinglesOsaka WTA - Singles
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Unheralded Ito upsets Cocciaretto at Japan Open, Badosa advances in Ningbo
WTA roundup: Anna Kalinskaya rallies at Ningbo Open to see off Hon
WTA roundup: Paula Badosa survives tricky opener at Ningbo Open
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek adds Naomi Osaka's former coach Fissette to her team
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Nadal taking on Alcaraz
'He is my idol': Alcaraz faces 'difficult' clash with Nadal in Riyadh
Serena Williams has grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
ATP roundup: Nicolas Jarry ousts home-country favourite Elias Ymer in Stockholm
One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
Pogba 'willing to give up money' to stay at Juventus despite exit talk
Serena Williams has grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck
'He is my idol': Alcaraz faces 'difficult' clash with Nadal in Riyadh

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings