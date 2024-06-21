Jannik Sinner survives Jan-Lennard Struff test to reach Halle Open semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Halle ATP - Singles
  4. Jannik Sinner survives Jan-Lennard Struff test to reach Halle Open semis

Jannik Sinner survives Jan-Lennard Struff test to reach Halle Open semis

Updated
Jannik Sinner embraces Jan-Lennard Struff
Jannik Sinner embraces Jan-Lennard Struff AFP
World number one Jannik Sinner (22) reached the Halle Open semi-finals on Friday after a battling to a 6-2 6-7(1) 7-6(3) win over German Jan-Lennard Struff (34).

Struff, who upset sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last 16, challenged the Italian as he hit 18 aces and saved 16 of 18 break points in the two-and-a-half-hour contest.

"It was a very tough match," Sinner said after his third consecutive three-set win. "I had chances in the second set and chances in the third, but I couldn't take them.

Jannik Sinner in action
Jannik Sinner in actionProfimedia

"I just tried to accept these kind of challenges. It was very tough mentally.

"I played a lot yesterday and today. Two hours on grass is a long time. I'll try to recover for tomorrow. Hopefully I'll show some good tennis."

Sinner, playing his first tournament atop the ATP world rankings, will face China's 42nd-ranked Zhang Zhizhen who edged Christopher Eubanks of the United States 6-4 4-6 7-5.

German Alexander Zverev also reached the semis as he rallied after dropping a first-set tiebreak to Frenchman Arthur Fils to prevail 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4.

The world number four will face Polish fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated American Marcos Giron 7-6(5) 6-4.

Mentions
TennisSinner JannikStruff Jan-LennardTsitsipas StefanosEubanks ChristopherHurkacz HubertZverev AlexanderHalle ATP - SinglesZhang Zhizhen
Related Articles
Swiatek to claim a fourth? A new men's winner? Flashscore's 2024 French Open predictions
Sinner beats Marozsan to move into the Halle quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev makes early exit in Halle while Alexander Zverev advances
Show more
Tennis
Tommy Paul beats Jack Draper to reach Queen's semis as Taylor Fritz exits
Andy Murray to have back surgery days before Wimbledon
Alexander Zverev closes in on first grass-court title at Halle
Victoria Azarenka advances to Berlin semi-finals as Elena Rybakina pulls out with illness
EXCLUSIVE: Tennis star Ons Jabeur talks EURO 2024, Wimbledon and her current form
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Struff in thriller, Zverev and Paul seal wins
Carlos Alcaraz plans ATP talks over 'new' shot clock rule after defeat at Queen's
US Open champ Gauff headlines US Paris Olympics tennis team
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Man Utd set to make Zirkzee move
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat Italy and secure top spot in Group B
Carlos Alcaraz plans ATP talks over 'new' shot clock rule after defeat at Queen's

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings