Sinner beats Marozsan to move into the Halle quarter-finals

Sinner did not have it all his way

World number one Jannik Sinner (22) dug deep to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle grass-court tournament on Thursday with a hard-fought three-set win.

Sinner defeated Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the key Wimbledon warm-up event.

"It's the first time I've faced him. He's already beaten incredible players, so I knew I had to play really, really good," said Sinner.

"The first couple of matches are never easy on a new surface. This grass is a little different to Wimbledon. Fabian is an incredible player. It was a tough match and I'm pleased to be in the quarters."

Elsewhere, fifth seed and 2022 champion Hurkacz launched an aces barrage past Australian James Duckworth to advance to the quarter-finals with a 7-6, 6-4 win.