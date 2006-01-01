Sinner beats Marozsan to move into the Halle quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Halle ATP - Singles
  4. Sinner beats Marozsan to move into the Halle quarter-finals

Sinner beats Marozsan to move into the Halle quarter-finals

Sinner did not have it all his way
Sinner did not have it all his wayAFP
World number one Jannik Sinner (22) dug deep to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle grass-court tournament on Thursday with a hard-fought three-set win.

Sinner defeated Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the key Wimbledon warm-up event.

"It's the first time I've faced him. He's already beaten incredible players, so I knew I had to play really, really good," said Sinner.

"The first couple of matches are never easy on a new surface. This grass is a little different to Wimbledon. Fabian is an incredible player. It was a tough match and I'm pleased to be in the quarters."

Elsewhere, fifth seed and 2022 champion Hurkacz launched an aces barrage past Australian James Duckworth to advance to the quarter-finals with a 7-6, 6-4 win.

Mentions
TennisHalle ATP - SinglesSinner JannikHurkacz Hubert
Related Articles
Sinner to road-test new world number one ranking at Halle Open
Swiatek to claim a fourth? A new men's winner? Flashscore's 2024 French Open predictions
Daniil Medvedev makes early exit in Halle while Alexander Zverev advances
Show more
Tennis
US Open champ Gauff headlines US Paris Olympics tennis team
Vondrousova pulls out of Berlin Open due to injury just weeks before Wimbledon defence
Carlos Alcaraz's Queen's title defence ends with shock defeat to Jack Draper
Karolina Muchova set for return after injury with Wimbledon and Olympics on her mind
Tennis Tracker: Sinner sees off Marozsan, Alcaraz and Tsitsipas beaten
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Fritz safely through, Murray and Medvedev out
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain on top against Italy at half time in blockbuster clash
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Liverpool eyeing Williams
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Slot amused by Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off after Klopp criticism

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings