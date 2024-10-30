Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  Hong Kong WTA - Singles
  WTA roundup: Top seeds Shnaider & Bouzkova cruise into quarter-finals in Asia

Reuters
Diana Shnaider is the top seed in Hong Kong
Diana Shnaider is the top seed in Hong KongSusan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Top-seeded Diana Shnaider (20) breezed past Australia's Priscilla Hon (26) 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinal round at the Hong Kong Tennis Open on Wednesday.

The Russian needed just 72 minutes to advance to her eighth WTA quarterfinal of the season. Shnaider was aided by converting five of six break opportunities.

All four seeded players in action Wednesday advanced. Great Britain's Katie Boulter, the second seed, topped Wang Xiyu of China 7-6, 6-4.

Sixth seed Yuan Yue, also from China, rebounded to defeat Japan's Nao Hibino 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, while ninth seed Bernarda Pera defeated a third Chinese player, Shi Han, 6-0, 6-4.

Jiangxi Open

Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, dispatched local favourite Yao XinXin 6-3, 6-3 to move to the quarter-final in Jiujiang, China.

Bouzkova struck three aces, won 75 per cent of points on her first serve and broke Yao's serve four times to lead to the victory.

Awaiting Bouzkova in the quarterfinal is fifth-seeded Kamilla Rakhimova, who ousted fellow Russian Elena Pridankina 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in one hour, 55 minutes.

Laura Siegemund defeated fellow German Tamara Korpatsch to reach her fifth quarter-final of the season and move to 3-0 in head-to-head matches, Siegemund next will face Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand.

Sawangkaew needed just shy of three hours to eliminate Zheng Saisai 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

