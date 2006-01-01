Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Laver Cup ATP - Singles
  4. 'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal

'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz played together at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz played together at the Paris 2024 OlympicsCarl de Souza / AFP
Carlos Alcaraz (21) has admitted to being starstruck when he first faced Rafael Nadal (38), saying that facing the 22-time Grand Slam champion was "kind of a nightmare".

Speaking in Berlin on Thursday ahead of the Laver Cup, the 21-year-old Alcaraz reflected on his on-court battles with fellow Spaniard Nadal.

"It was a huge thing when I played him for the first time," said the world number three. "The other times for me were kind of a nightmare."

Alcaraz already has four Grand Slam titles, winning his first at the 2022 US Open in the same year Nadal won his most recent major at the French Open.

Nadal was set to take the court alongside Alcaraz in Berlin, but pulled out due to his continued struggles with injury.

"Playing against Rafa is always tough. Every time for me it was a privilege to share the court," added Alcaraz.

"Every time I faced him, I tried to be a good enough player to beat him."

There was speculation Nadal may retire from the sport at the Laver Cup, as great rival Roger Federer had done two years ago, but he is set to continue.

Alcaraz will play doubles alongside German Alexander Zverev for Team Europe at the tournament, with their first clash coming against Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton for Team World.

Preparing to play on home soil, Zverev said of Alcaraz: "It's a privilege to share the court with a legend of our sport already."

The two have clashed three times in 2024, including in the French Open final, which Alcaraz won in five sets.

"I think it's amazing to hear my teammates call me a tennis legend, but I try not to think about it," said Alcaraz.

"Above all, what makes you a legend in tennis is what you contribute to the sport and how you try and take tennis to the top, to be heard in every corner of the world.

"To attract the largest possible audience, to people who have never seen tennis in their lives, thanks to you they watch it on TV or start to play, that makes you a legend, apart from the tournaments you have won and the success you have."

Team Europe won the first four Laver Cups, starting in 2017, but Team World have won the past two.

Mentions
TennisLaver Cup ATP - SinglesCarlos AlcarazRafael Nadal
Related Articles
Retirement can make you feel 'like an alien' in tennis, says Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness
Djokovic shut out as young guns Sinner and Alcaraz usher in new Grand Slam era
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarter-finals
Italy to face Argentina in Davis Cup last eight opener in Malaga
Tennis Tracker: Raducanu and Kasatkina set up Seoul quarter, Nishikori beaten in Chengdu
Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'
Updated
WTA roundup: Laura Siegemund wins marathon against Xiyu Wang in Thailand
ATP roundup: Taro Daniel & Marin Cilic post opening-round wins in China
Svitolina ends season after undergoing foot surgery for long-standing injury
Tennis Tracker: Cilic wins on long-awaited ATP return, Samsonova dumped out of Seoul
Most Read
Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
Roma appoint Ivan Juric as new manager after sacking Danielle De Rossi
Football Tracker: Leverkusen and Benfica in early Champions League action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings