Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Alex De Minaur to capture Los Cabos title

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Alex De Minaur to capture Los Cabos title
Tsitsipas celebrates his win in Mexico
AFP
Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) defeated Australian fifth seed Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to capture the Mexico Open, his first title in 14 months.

Tsitsipas, this year's Australian Open runner-up, claimed his first ATP outdoor hardcourt crown in his third final of the year, having fallen to Novak Djokovic at Melbourne and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz at Barcelona in April.

The Greek star captured his 10th career title and first since June of last year at Mallorca to snap a five-final win drought.

He improved to 10-0 all-time against 19th-ranked de Minaur, who was hoping for a Mexico double after winning the title at Acapulco in February.

"It was a great match," Tsitsipas said. "I'm really happy we were able to deliver a great quality in the final match."

The 24-year-old from Sydney was denied an eighth career ATP crown in his third final of the year. He also lost to Alcaraz in June's trophy match at Queen's.

After Tsitsipas dominated the first set, de Minaur surrendered a break on a double fault to open the second set but broke back at love in the sixth game to pull level.

Tsitsipas, who won 23 of his 28 first-serve points, responded with a break in the ninth game, seizing a 5-4 edge with a blistering forehand winner, then held serve to finish off the Australian after 86 minutes when de Minaur sent a forehand long.

Los Cabos ATP - Singles
