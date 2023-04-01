Wimbledon 2023 power rankings: Djokovic poised for 24th title but who might stop him?

A fortnight ago, Novak Djokovic was able to raise the French Open trophy to the sky, full of satisfaction, crowning himself the sole record holder of 23 Grand Slam titles. Two weeks have passed in which most players on the ATP Tour have already shifted their focus to the grass-court season and are preparing for the next main event: Wimbledon.

With an eye on the upcoming showdown in southwest London from July 3rd-16th, we take a closer look at the stars of the tennis scene and who is in form on the fastest surface in our grass court power rankings.

A record of 5:1 on grass, including the title in Stuttgart, makes Frances Tiafoe an extremely dangerous player on a green surface. The American is in top form this year; he's already won two titles and has an overall record of 20:6 on faster courts, 28:10 in total.

Last year, Tiafoe achieved his best result ever at the traditional tournament in the United Kingdom when he reached the last 16.

This year, it wouldn't be surprising if he manages more. Not only Tiafoe's serve, but also his variability has improved dramatically. There is also his innate winning mentality, which cost Germany's top player, Jan-Lennard Struff, a victory in Stuttgart. Frances never gives up and is a tough cookie who wants to continue his flight of fancy and reach the full potential that lies dormant in him.

The problem case on two legs, with two faces. It is impossible to imagine this ranking without him, the Australian with Greek roots describes himself as the "best player on grass".

Some days it may definitely look that way to the onlooker. On other days, however, Kyrgios has no desire to play the sport at all, and lets it show. Wimbledon could be an incentive, though. The crowd favourite will have the whole world looking over his shoulder on TV.

Once he gets into the flow, he can easily go far in the tournament and beat any opponent. But 'Schrodinger's Nick' is a pandora's box and we can never tell in advance what it holds. Despite a lack of evidence of performance this year, as a 2022 finalist, he has to keep his place in the top list of contenders.

In the spring, Tallon Griekspoor won the now-defunct tournament in Pune, then a fortnight ago he claimed his first title on grass in front of a home crowd in Den Bosch. The Dutchman defeated De Minaur, Ruusuvuori and Thompson. Three absolute rockets on the fast surface.

He flexed his muscles with a view to Wimbledon. In Halle, he also managed to knock out a big name in Hubert Hurkacz but failed to beat the eventual finalist, Andrey Rublev.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is in the best shape of his career and can easily compete with players at the top-10 level. So far, he has never been able to get further than the second round at the Grand Slam in the UK. However, that should be different in his current form. Griekspoor - traditionally under the radar of many spectators - could yet surprise everyone.

The likeable Russian has slipped on the list. Rublev played in Halle for the first time this season on grass and reached the final.

But against the surprisingly strong Alexander Bublik in the final, his desperation was greater than his urge to win. Over the course of a thrilling three-set final, he narrowly failed to prevail against the Kazakh.

But this should not diminish the performance. After all, the 25-year-old had previously solved two tricky tasks with Griekspoor and Bautista-Agut; against the Dutchman, he even won after being down in the first set.

He may also have a slight fitness advantage because the Monte-Carlo winner has not entered any tournament before Wimbledon and will thus step directly onto the hallowed turf in London next.

In the Queen's final, De Minaur was unable to prevail against the "overpowering" Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard did not seem as untouchable on grass as he was on his much-loved clay.

This also had to do with the fact that Alex de Minaur has a variable game including incredible strokes in his repertoire. This makes the Australian not only popular with the fans but also shows his opponents their limits time and again.

His serve is one of the best on grass. With his power serves, he did not beat any small fish on the courts in London defeating Andy Murray, Holger Rune and Adrien Mannarino on his run. At Wimbledon, he is a candidate for the quarter-finals - and maybe even more.

What a tournament it was for Alexander Bublik! At the latest after his victory against Zverev, the Kazakh was suddenly completely present for every tennis fan.

The man oscillates between genius and madness, and has recently been more conspicuous for his escapades than his good performances - but his actual potential was and is undeniable. Something positive seems to have happened to him and he showed that excellently on German turf. He's a serious player of whom you never know what will happen next.

By his own admission, the 26-year-old "hates" playing tennis and does it primarily because it is his profession. However, it could be that his success in Halle has made him enjoy the sport again. He has never reached the round of the last 16 at Grand Slams or Wimbledon, and now it is high time he did.

The worry about the great hope of Italian tennis is omnipresent. He just can't manage to stay injury-free for long periods.

In Halle, he played at world-class levels at times against Gasquet and Sonego, then came the big shock against Bublik - another injury. A real problem or just a preventive measure?

Sinner's focus is clearly on the Grand Slam. If he manages to play himself into a frenzy (and stay healthy) with his massive serve and his variable offensive game, he is even a title candidate.

Again and again, the boy from South Tyrol plays himself deep into brackets of the big tournaments. So far this year, however, he has only managed to win a trophy in Montpellier.

His hunger is not yet satisfied and he has the necessary class to put any player on the tour in his place on a good day.

The crux of Stefanos Tsitsipas is that with his elegant, Federer-like style of play, the Greek is seemingly predestined to shine on grass. However, he is yet to really succeed.

At Wimbledon, he has not reached further than the round of 16, and at Mallorca, he has won the title just once. Definitely not enough for a player of his calibre, who in theory should play everyone into the ground on this surface.

Tsitsipas' life situation has changed, with his new relationship with WTA player Paula Badosa, and the Greek generally seems more balanced.

He hasn't been able to translate that into results yet but maybe the big tournament in the UK is the chance to show his full potential on the green. The bookmakers also give the man with the mane short odds.

"Carlito" proved to the last doubter in Queen's that he can show his class regardless of the surface. In the final, he prevailed over Alex de Minaur, despite the scare of an impending injury.

This revealed how useful his stops can be on the fast surface and he sprinkled them in again and again - similar to Bublik. His baseline play and his variable serve support the 'complete package Alcaraz', which will give us a lot of joy in the years to come.

At Wimbledon, he can keep up with anyone, Djokovic included. Everyone will be a little afraid of the new world number one.

It's true that he hasn't managed more than a place in the last 16 at the most traditional tournament in the tennis world so far, but that will probably be different this year. And perhaps Alcaraz can secure his second Grand Slam, after only making it to the semi-finals at the French Open.

Nobody doubts that Novak Djokovic is once again the main favourite after winning the 2023 French Open. After not making the very best impression in preparation on clay, 'Nole' was again strongest in Paris - exactly when it mattered most.

Apart from Alcaraz, who was unable to play at full strength from the third set on due to an injury, none of his opponents at Roland-Garros were even close to being on par with him.

We see no reason why that should change on what is perhaps the Serb's best surface. He has won the last four editions of the tournament.

The rest of the field currently seems to lack the necessary experience and mental strength to be a real threat to Djokovic in a Grand Slam in three sets and more.

Anything less than Djokovic's 8th Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam triumph would be a huge surprise.