Feliciano Lopez's 26-year career ends in Mallorca with defeat to Yannick Hanfmann

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Mallorca ATP - Singles
  4. Feliciano Lopez's 26-year career ends in Mallorca with defeat to Yannick Hanfmann
Feliciano Lopez's 26-year career ends in Mallorca with defeat to Yannick Hanfmann
Spain's Feliciano Lopez in action during the 2022 Australian Open
Spain's Feliciano Lopez in action during the 2022 Australian Open
Reuters
Feliciano Lopez's (41) 26-year playing career came to an when he lost 6-2 6-4 to Yannick Hanfmann (31) in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.

The Spanish left-hander had delighted the home crowd with victories over Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson but fell short against Germany's Hanfmann.

Lopez, who reached a career-high ranking of 12 and holds the record for appearing in 79 successive Grand Slam main draws, was cheered on by 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal during his final event as a professional.

The three-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist will now focus on his new role as tournament director of the Davis Cup -- a competition he won four times.

Hanfmann, who also beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mallorca grasscourt event, will face Adrian Mannarino or Corentin Moutet in the semi-finals.

Mentions
TennisHanfmann YannickLopez FelicianoMallorca ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Feliciano Lopez extends career by a day at least with emotional Mallorca win
Injured Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open after also pulling out of Halle
Medvedev rolls past Hanfmann to reach Rome semi-finals, Tsitsipas beats Coric
Show more
Tennis
'Every year feels like the first' at 'amazing' Wimbledon for Novak Djokovic
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test
Norrie feeling better going into Wimbledon than he did ahead of last year's semi-final run
Security plans for Wimbledon enhanced following spate of protests, organisers say
Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback after retiring in 2020
Updated
Perennial British hope Andy Murray remains a dangerous floater at Wimbledon
Inside the Rafael Nadal Academy: A hotbed for tennis talent in Mallorca
Coco Gauff hopes to turn happy Wimbledon memories into maiden major crown
John McEnroe warns tennis against pursuing Saudi investment, calls PGA 'total hypocrites'
Transition from clay to grass getting easier every year, says Iga Swiatek
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe tomorrow, United seal Mount deal
Euro U21 Group D roundup: France remain unbeaten with Switzerland through, Italy stunned
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season