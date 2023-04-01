Injured Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Mallorca Open after also pulling out of Halle

Nick Kyrgios made the final at last year's Wimbledon
Reuters
Australian Nick Kyrgios (28) has withdrawn from the Mallorca Open because of injury, his second withdrawal in succession after also pulling out of this week's event in Halle.

Kyrgios practised at the Santa Ponsa Country Club on Friday but continues to be hampered by knee problems.

It is a further setback to his chances of playing at Wimbledon where he reached the final last year.

"Super disappointed that I can't compete in Mallorca," the Australian said in a video post.

"I've still got a lot going on with my body at the moment and with Wimbledon just around the corner hopefully I will be able to get healthy for that."

Kyrgios, who also pulled out of the Mallorca grasscourt event last year with an abdominal injury, has played one match all year, losing in the first round in Stuttgart this month.

The maverick nature of his tennis means that should he recover in time for Wimbledon he would still be someone few players would like to face.

TennisKyrgios NickMallorca ATP - SinglesWimbledon 2023
