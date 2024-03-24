Andy Murray says watching Carlos Alcaraz play tennis makes him smile

Alcaraz and Murray after a match in 2021
Getty Images vía AFP
The Briton shared a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, while watching the Spaniard's latest performance at the Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz (20) beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-1 in his first match at the Miami Open. Unsurprisingly, all the attention is on the Spaniard after winning Indian Wells and the absence of Novak Djokovic.

Although it was a relatively easy opener, he more than delivered and provided further proof why he is the favourite to win the title.

His next opponent will be the veteran Gael Monfils, who came from behind against Jordan Thompson.

One person who was particularly impressed with Alcaraz's display was three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

"Watching Alcaraz play tennis makes me smile," posted Murray a few minutes after the Spaniard's victory. 

The world number two offered his response in the post-match press conference. "It's crazy for me that a legend like Andy says something like this, that he really enjoys watching my matches."

The Spaniard added: "I think he (Murray) has seen a lot of tennis during his career, a lot of matches and a lot of players. To see these words from him for me is great. It's something I try to do in every match."

The last match between the two was in October 2021 when they met in Vienna. Alcaraz was just 18 at the time, but prevailed in two competitive sets to advance to the quarter-finals.

The Scot, who beat Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Saturday, predicted that the Spaniard would reach the top of the ATP rankings. 

"He's really good and I think he has a good chance of making it," said Murray after the loss. 

