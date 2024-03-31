Flawless Sinner shines against helpless Dimitrov to win Miami Open in emphatic style

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami ATP - Singles
  4. Flawless Sinner shines against helpless Dimitrov to win Miami Open in emphatic style
Flawless Sinner shines against helpless Dimitrov to win Miami Open in emphatic style
Updated
Sinner with his trophy
Sinner with his trophy
AFP
Italy's Jannik Sinner (22) won the ATP Miami Open Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (32) in the final at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sinner's third title of the season means he will move to a career-high second in the ATP world rankings on Monday ahead of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner finished the hard court season in electric form, having won 25 of his last 26 matches -- the only defeat coming to Alcaraz in the semi-final of Indian Wells.

The Italian took care of business in 72 minutes and never looked in danger after he broke in the fifth game of the first set, facing just one break point in the entire match.

"As this tournament went on, I felt better and better. Today's performance was really good. I'm just proud of how I handled the situation," Sinner said.

Sinner clinched the first set with his second break, a brilliant backhand down the line that brought spectators to their feet.

Dimitrov, with his trademark one-handed backhand strokes and willingness to go to the net, was enjoying plenty of support from the home crowd but Sinner's ice-cool approach and pristine technique was too much for him.

The Italian broke in the second set to go 3-1 up and with his serve strong and returns rock solid, it was a procession to victory from that point on.

Sinner added the Miami title to his crowns this year at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Indoors.

His title came in his third appearance in a Miami final -- he lost to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in 2021 and Daniil Medvedev last year.

Sinner's previous Masters 1000 title came in Toronto in 2023.

Dimitrov will return to the top 10 in Monday's rankings for the first time since October 2018. His run to the Miami final included a quarter-final win over Alcaraz and a semi-final victory over world number five Alexander Zverev.

Mentions
TennisMiami ATP - SinglesSinner JannikDimitrov Grigor
Related Articles
Sizzling Jannik Sinner faces giant-killer Grigor Dimitrov in Miami final
Sinner produces stunning display to destroy Medvedev and reach Miami Open final
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Scintillating Jannik Sinner dismantles Grigor Dimitrov to clinch Miami title
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Dimitrov battles past Zverev to set up clash with Sinner in Miami final
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov dazzles again to join Sinner in Miami Open final
Most Read
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton as title race heats up
Sizzling Jannik Sinner faces giant-killer Grigor Dimitrov in Miami final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings