Grigor Dimitrov stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Miami Open semi-finals

Dimitrov celebrates his win
Dimitrov celebrates his win
Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz's (20) hopes for a Sunshine Double came undone in spectacular fashion as the top-seeded Spaniard fell 6-2 6-4 on Thursday to Grigor Dimitrov (32), who will move on to face Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open semi-finals.

Dimitrov, the Bulgarian 11th seed, won 77% of his first-serve points compared to just 56% for Alcaraz, turned aside four of the five break points he faced and broke the Spaniard four times during the 92-minute encounter.

It was a crushing defeat for Alcaraz, who arrived in Miami full of confidence after lifting the Indian Wells title 11 days ago but fell three wins shy of becoming the first man to clinch the Sunshine Double since Roger Federer in 2017.

"Overall, to win against him, you have to play at your best. That's just how it is," Dimitrov said after his second victory over world number two Alcaraz in as many meetings.

"I came into the match focussed and I think it was extremely clear what I had to do.

"Sometimes simplicity is genius. It's very hard to do it, especially when you play against an opponent like that, but I was able to dictate the game, read the game a bit better than the last time.

"Overall, a very great match on my end and I'm just happy I finished in straight sets."

Up next for Dimitrov will be German fourth seed Zverev, who overcame tricky conditions to beat Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-3 7-5 in the day's first match on the Stadium court.

"We have limited time to celebrate, to get ready to prepare. Right now the most important thing is to prepare for the match," added the 12th-ranked Dimitrov, who can climb into the top 10 with a victory.

"Very grateful to be that far into a Masters event and I'm very excited for what's next."

Zverev attacked Marozsan's serve and converted three of his seven break-point chances, swatted aside the two break points he faced and won 80% of his first serve points en route to the last four in Miami where he has yet to drop a set.

Despite not dropping a set in windy conditions, Zverev had his hands full with Marozsan, who is making his Miami debut and enjoyed top-10 upsets over Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur on the way to the quarter-finals.

"If he continues playing like that he's going to rise up the rankings very quickly and he's going to be one of those (top 10) guys himself," Zverev said in his on-court interview.

"When we are in control, I think all top players when they are in control they feel like they can manage the match, manipulate the match a little bit in their own favour.

"But against him that's not possible. That's why he has such a great top-10 record and he's an unbelievable player."

Zverev's win, sealed with a break when he unleashed a brilliant backhand down the line, marked his return to the Miami Open semi-finals for the first time since his runner-up finish in 2018.

