Tennis Tracker: Paul & Badosa advance at Canadian Open, Osaka downs Jabeur

Paul has made it through the first round

The Canadian Open is underway, and a number of noteworthy clashes will take place on its second day including one between WTA heavyweight Ons Jabeur (29) and Naomi Osaka (26).

23:30 CET - And that is where we leave you! Be sure to come back tomorrow for second recond action from the Canadian Open tomorrow.

If you are wanting to follow the overnight matches then you can follow the Canadian Open ATP clashes here and the WTA games here.

23:28 CET - Ninth seed Taylor Frtiz (26) has secured his place in the second round at the Canadian Open with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win against Argentine Mariano Navone (23).

23:20 CET - Some big breaking news to bring you comes from the annoucment that Rafael Nadal (38) will NOT be competing at the US Open later this month.

Read more about the story here.

23:05 CET - Naomi Osaka (26) was looking somewhere close to her best this evening in Toronto as she proved far too good for Ons Jabeur (29), winning 6-3, 6-1.

21:05 CET - Over on the WTA side, Brazil's Haddad Maia (28) has secured her place in the next round after coming from a set down to win 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) against Marie Bouzkova (26).

20:58 CET - Ugo Humbert (26) has won the battle of France against Arthur Fils (20) with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Elsewhere in the ATP side of the Canadian Open, Ben Shelton's (21) stock continues to rise after a dominat 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory over Alexander Bublik (27)

19:00 CET - The day's action has started with two big names making it through to the next round.

In Montreal, tenth men's seed Tommy Paul (27) beat Luciano Darderi (22) 6-4, 7-6, while Paula Badosa (26) won 6-1, 6-4 against Clara Tauson (21) in Montreal.

16:00 CET - We are just two hours away from the start of the action tonight in Toronto and Montreal as some of the world's best players begin their tournaments and it all gets underway at 17:00 CET.

The highlight match on the ATP side comes from talented youngster Arthur Fils (20) who plays fellow French player Ugo Humbert (26) in a hard-to-call clash.

Follow all the ATP action here.

On the WTA side, the highlight comes from Ons Jabeur (29) against Naomi Osaka (29) - two big names on the tour and in the wider sporting world.

Follow all the WTA matches here.

12:10 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (23) has become the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from November 2nd to 9th.

Read more about that here.

09:20 CET - Before looking ahead to today's action, there are some overnight results from Canada to bring you.

Holger Rune (21) was the biggest name to take to court last night and he claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista-Agut (36), while home favourite Bianca Andreescu (24) and tenth seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) both lost.

You can read more about what happened in the men's tournament here

08:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!