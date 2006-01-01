Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. WTA - Singles
  4. World number one Swiatek first to qualify for WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

World number one Swiatek first to qualify for WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

Poland's Swiatek will be looking to end the season on a high in Saudi Arabia
Poland's Swiatek will be looking to end the season on a high in Saudi ArabiaReuters
World number one Iga Swiatek (23) became the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals to be held in Riyadh from November 2nd to 9th, the governing body of women's tennis said on Wednesday.

The season finale, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams, will offer record prize money of $15.25 million with increases in 2025 and 2026 after Saudi Arabia signed a three-year deal in April to host the event.

Poland's Swiatek will aim to defend her singles title.

"It's a great feeling to qualify for the WTA Finals for the fourth year in a row," said Swiatek, who has won five trophies this season including the French Open title and took bronze at the Paris Olympics.

"I hope the performances of the eight best players of the season will give a lot of joy to the fans all over the world."

Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaWTA - Singles
Related Articles
Swiatek and Krejcikova withdraw from Canadian Open due to 'intense schedule'
Swiatek beats Schmiedlova with ease for consolation bronze at Roland Garros
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris
Show more
Tennis
Serbia announces plans to build Novak Djokovic museum following Olympic triumph
Tennis Tracker: Paul first up on second day of Canadian Open, Jabeur to face Osaka
'It means a lot,' says Japan’s Kei Nishikori after claiming long-awaited win in Montreal
Shapovalov calls on ATP to better protect players after spectator incident
Tennis Tracker: Azarenka through in Canada after downing Pavlyuchenkova
Djokovic's former coach Ivanisevic backs Olympic champion to go for gold again in 2028
Roland Garros delivered a tournament for the ages with Djokovic and Zheng taking centre stage
Sebastian Korda becomes Washington champion like his father in 'most special moment' of career
Paula Badosa triumphs in Washington to claim first title in two years
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez on his way to Atleti, Olmo in Barcelona to complete move
Paris Olympics LIVE: Thomas takes 200m crown ahead of Alfred to round off night on track
Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty
Real Madrid edge past Chelsea while AC Milan beat Barcelona on penalties

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings