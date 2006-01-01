Swiatek and Krejcikova withdraw from Canadian Open due to 'intense schedule'

World number one Iga Swiatek, fresh off winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, headlined a slew of players who have withdrawn from next week's Canadian Open, Tennis Canada said on Friday.

Poland's Swiatek, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics earlier on Friday, withdrew from the US Open tune-up due to fatigue while Czech Krejcikova cited a thigh injury for her decision not to travel to Toronto, according to Tennis Canada.

"I'm sorry to announce that due to overall fatigue caused by the last couple of weeks on the court I need to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto," five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek said in a Tennis Canada news release.

"Due to an intense tennis schedule with the Olympics taking place this year and changing surfaces, I need more time to rest and recover in order to be ready to play the US swing in good health and at my best possible level."

Krejcikova, who returned to the top 10 in the world rankings after her Wimbledon victory last month, reached the quarter-finals of both the singles and women's doubles in Paris.

"The past four weeks have been incredible; however, the intense schedule has taken a toll on my body, and I need to prioritize my health to ensure I can continue competing at my best," said Krejcikova.

"Thank you for your understanding and support, and I look forward to returning to the court soon."

World number four Elena Rybakina, who has been sidelined with acute bronchitis that prevented her from representing her country of Kazakhstan at the Olympics, will also miss this year's Canadian Open.

Tennis Canada said other withdrawals included Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari, Danielle Collins and Caroline Garcia following their participation in the Paris Olympics.

"We understand the unique honour of athletes in an individual sport representing their country at the Olympic Games and that players must do what is best for them in terms of their health, recovery and schedules," said Karl Hale, director of the Canadian Open.