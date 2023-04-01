Caroline Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Montreal WTA - Singles
  4. Caroline Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round
Caroline Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round
Caroline Wozniacki serves against Kimberly Birrell
Caroline Wozniacki serves against Kimberly Birrell
Reuters
Caroline Wozniacki (33), in her first competitive match after more than three years away to start a family, cruised by Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell (25) 6-2, 6-2 in Montreal on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Canadian Open.

The Danish wildcard, who announced in June that she was coming out of retirement, showed great anticipation, movement and shot selection throughout the 97-minute match that made it look as though she had never left the sport.

"It just feels great to be back out there competing," Wozniacki, who won this event in 2010, said in her on-court interview.

"I thought I played well in the first set, you know just finding my rhythm, and then I lost the rhythm a little bit in the second so it was a grind. But I'm just happy that I somehow managed to win that one."

Wozniacki's post-match comments
Flashscore

Wozniacki received a warm welcome when she walked onto the Montreal court as Neil Diamond's famous 'Sweet Caroline' song blared through the speakers while a 'Welcome Back Caro' sign in French lined part of the upper seating level.

Wozniacki dropped the opening game on her serve but then built up a 3-1 lead and wrapped up the frame in 42 minutes when world number 115 Birrell committed three double faults while serving to extend the set.

Kimberly Birrell hits a forehand against Caroline Wozniacki
Reuters

Birrell stepped up the pressure in the second set, which was on serve until Wozniacki took advantage of some untimely double faults by the Australian to pull ahead 4-2.

From there, Wozniacki never looked back, ultimately sealing the win on her first match point when she sent a backhand to the open court.

Caroline Wozniacki hits a forehand against Kimberly Birrell
Reuters

Up next for Wozniacki, will be a clash with either ninth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion, or Mayar Sherif of Egypt.

Wozniacki, citing her desire to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, retired from tennis after the 2020 Australian Open. She has since given birth to her two children, Olivia and James.

Match highlights
Flashscore

The Dane is the latest Grand Slam champion to return to competitive tennis after becoming a mother, a list that includes Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters - who won three Grand Slams after starting a family - and Victoria Azarenka.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has also been given wild cards to compete in next week's Cincinnati Open and the August 28th-September 10th US Open.

Collins - Svitolina highlights
Flashscore

Also advancing to the second round in Montreal were Danielle Collins, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, 10th-seed Daria Kasatkina and 15th-seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Mentions
TennisWozniacki CarolineMontreal WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Caroline Wozniacki 'hitting as well as ever' ahead of comeback after three-year break
Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback after retiring in 2020
Azarenka and Pliskova slog way through into second round of rainy Canadian Open
Show more
Tennis
Andy Murray tames wind and Lorenzo Sonego to reach second round in Toronto
Monfils magical display downs Eubanks in three sets as he advances in Toronto
Tennis Tracker: Familiar faces Wozniacki and Murray secure first-round wins in Canada
Tennis Tracker: Dan Evans wins maiden ATP title and Williams in action at Montreal
Imperious Coco Gauff cruises past Maria Sakkari to win WTA Washington title
Improved Carlos Alcaraz hopes for Canadian breakthrough as he enters as hot favourite
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Alex De Minaur to capture Los Cabos title
Tennis Tracker: Gauff downs Sakkari to win in Washington, Tsitsipas claims Los Cabos title
Most Read
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal agree Raya fee, Verratti edging closer to Saudi move
Fan dies after violent clashes before match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb
Le Sommer the star as four-goal France fly past Morocco and into quarters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |