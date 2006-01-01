Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  Newport ATP - Singles
Christopher Eubanks and Marcos Giron advance to Newport ATP semi-final matchup

Chris Eubanks (28) won five of the last six points in a third-set tiebreaker to defeat Australia's Aleksandar Vukic (28) on Friday and reach the ATP Hall of Fame Open semi-finals.

The American eliminated Vukic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) after two hours and five minutes in the grass-court event at Newport, Rhode Island.

"The match had a lot of ups and downs. Third set I really caught a good rhythm and that energized me," Eubanks said.

"After I got that first hold in the third set I felt like myself again. I was enjoying it. I was really pleased with how I played and how I competed. Excited to get another win."

Eubanks, who won his only prior ATP final on Mallorca grass in June 2023, advanced to a Saturday semi-final against US second seed Marcos Giron, who ousted Aussie qualifier Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-1 to create an all-American last four.

Giron reached his third ATP semi-final of the year, all on home soil. He lost to Tommy Paul in February's Dallas final and dropped a Delray Beach semi-final to Taylor Fritz.

The other semi-final will send wild card Reilly Opelka, in his first tournament since 2022 at Washington, against 19-year-old Alex Michelsen, last year's Newport runner-up.

Opelka, at 1,188th in the world, is the lowest-ranked player in the ATP era to reach a semi-final, having tumbled during his absence following hip and wrist operations.

Eubanks, ranked 128th, was only 6-15 in ATP matches this year until his Newport run.

Vukic, who fell to 8-2 this year in deciding-set tiebreakers, surrendered a double fault to give Eubanks a 4-2 lead and Eubanks followed with a forehand winner.

They exchanged errant forehands before the sixth-seeded Aussie netted a forehand volley to hand fourth-seeded Eubanks the triumph.

