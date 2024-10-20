Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Ningbo WTA - Singles
  4. Kasatkina lifts Ningbo title with victory over compatriot Andreeva

Kasatkina lifts Ningbo title with victory over compatriot Andreeva

Updated
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action in Ningbo
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action in NingboAFP
Daria Kasatkina (27) overcame Russian compatriot Mirra Andreeva (17) 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to win the Ningbo Open final in China on Sunday and capture her second title of the season.

Eastbourne champion Kasatkina, who has lost four finals this year, breezed through the opening set in double quick time as Andreeva looked nervous.

After winning the opening game of the next set, Kasatkina faltered and her close friend Andreeva rallied to draw level when the world number 11 sent a backhand wide.

Andreeva built a 3-0 lead in the decider but the momentum swung Kasatkina's way again as the youngster's unforced error count climbed rapidly.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Kasatkina clawed her way back to secure the eighth trophy of her career and she will return to the world's top 10 on Monday.

"In the first set I gave everything, I was super focused and the level was so high," Kasatkina told reporters.

"But obviously after that, I dropped a little bit and Mirra was there ready to take it over. She's this kind of player who never gives up and to win any point you have to almost die on court.

"I feel like I did a miracle in the third set because it was a very tough moment. I was not very far from losing belief... In tennis, the top 10 is a very important achievement."

Andreeva was in tears after missing a golden chance to her claim a second title this year after her triumph in Iasi, Romania.

"I saw you crying a lot, it's okay, you're gonna have a lot more finals," Kasatkina told Andreeva after the match.

"I hope we can share some of them."

Mentions
TennisNingbo WTA - SinglesDaria KasatkinaMirra Andreeva
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Russians Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva reach semis in China
WTA roundup: Bogdan scores upset in Osaka, Muchova & Krejcikova win in Ningbo
WTA roundup: Unheralded Ito upsets Cocciaretto at Japan Open, Badosa advances in Ningbo
Show more
Tennis
Lamens overcomes Birrell to win Japan Open and first WTA Tour title
World number one Jannik Sinner hopes for long rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina & Khachanov win titles, Dimitrov & Paul facing off in Stockholm
Paul ends Wawrinka's run in Stockholm to set up final with Dimitrov
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
Updated
ATP roundup: Top seeds fall in Antwerp, Stockholm and Almaty on Friday
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
Stan Wawrinka ousts top seed Andrey Rublev to reach Stockholm semi-finals
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester City facing Wolves, Lyon taking on Le Havre
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings