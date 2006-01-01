Alcaraz feels Olympics partner Nadal will teach him how to grow up & 'deal with everything'

Alcaraz is looking forward to playing with Nadal
Alcaraz is looking forward to playing with NadalReuters
World number two Carlos Alcaraz (21) said he is looking forward to learning from 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal (38) when they pair up in the doubles at the Paris Olympics.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, 21, will return to Roland Garros for the singles and doubles at the Games after being crowned French Open champion there earlier this month.

Nadal won Olympic singles gold in 2008 and a doubles gold in 2016. The 38-year-old will be playing at the Games for a third time.

"I didn’t expect to play doubles at the Olympic Games with Rafa," Alcaraz told reporters on Monday. "It is a unique moment for me but of course I am very happy about it. Let’s see how it’s going to be but it’s going to be a great time.

"Honestly, I feel he is going to teach me how to deal with everything. I am the young guy who needs to grow up as a player, to grow up as a person as well.

"Of course it’s going to be my first Olympic Games. Everything is new for me, so I hope to learn a lot from him."

Nadal is skipping Wimbledon in July in order to prepare for the Olympics while Alcaraz returns to action at the Queen's Club Championships in London later on Tuesday before starting his title defence at Wimbledon next month.

The Olympic tennis tournament runs from July 27 to August 4.

Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing

