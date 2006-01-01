Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games ATP - Singles
  4. Alex de Minaur raring to go at Paris Olympics after recovering from hip injury

Alex de Minaur raring to go at Paris Olympics after recovering from hip injury

De Minaur was unable to play at the Tokyo Games three years ago
De Minaur was unable to play at the Tokyo Games three years agoReuters
Australia's Alex de Minaur (25) said he is ready to fulfil his Olympic dream after shaking off a hip injury that cut short his Wimbledon campaign and threatened his participation at the Paris Games.

The world number six pulled out of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic earlier this month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the closing stages of his fourth-round win over Arthur Fils.

De Minaur was unable to play at the Tokyo Games three years ago after contracting COVID-19 and the hip injury sparked fears he might miss another Olympics but the Sydneysider said on social media on Monday he was ready to compete again.

"To finally be able to represent Australia in the Olympics is a dream come true," De Minaur said.

"I'm very passionate when I play for my country and wear the green and gold, so this is another one of those moments.

"I'm extremely excited to lace up for Paris 2024."

De Minaur spearheads an Australian team that also includes Alexei Popyrin, Ellen Perez, Matthew Ebden, John Peers, Olivia Gadecki, Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville and Rinky Hijikata.

The Olympic tennis event will be held on the clay courts of Roland Garros from July 27 to August 4.

De Minaur cracked the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time this year and proved he can be a force on clay after reaching the French Open quarter-finals in June.

"I showed that I'm perfectly capable," De Minaur said at the end of his French Open campaign.

"The Olympics will be best-of-three sets. There's no reason why I can't put on a good showing, perform and win matches."

Mentions
TennisOlympic Games ATP - SinglesDe Minaur AlexOlympic Games
Related Articles
Zverev injury not healed, but confident for Paris title defence at Olympics
Marketa Vondrousova and Hubert Hurkacz pull out of Olympic Games due to injury
Updated
LeBron James picked as Team USA's male flag bearer for Paris Olympic Games
Show more
Tennis
Andy Murray: Britain's legendary straight-talking tennis trailblazer
Andy Murray says Paris Olympics will be final tournament of storied career
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Rublev and Berrettini get campaigns underway, Murray announces retirement
Tennis Tracker: Noskova eases through in Prague, Goffin victorious in Atlanta
Qinwen Zheng successfully defends Palermo clay-court title for Olympic boost
Rafael Nadal not satisfied with Bastad level but happy to avoid injury before Olympics
Arthur Fils upsets Alexander Zverev in thrilling final to win Hamburg Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille closing in on Nketiah, United interested in Mazraoui
Spurs star Son's dad accused of verbally abusing young players
Chelsea sign teenage USA defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United
Zverev injury not healed, but confident for Paris title defence at Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings