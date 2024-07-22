Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Marketa Vondrousova and Hubert Hurkacz pull out of Olympic Games due to injury

Marketa Vondrousova and Hubert Hurkacz pull out of Olympic Games due to injury

Updated
Marketa Vondrousova in action at Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova in action at WimbledonReuters
Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova (25) has withdrawn from the Olympic Games due to a hand injury, the Czech grand slam winner said on Monday, with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (27) also withdrawing.

Vondrousova reached the women's final in Tokyo three years ago as an unseeded player, losing to Swiss ninth seed Belinda Bencic. The Swiss, who gave birth to a daughter in April, will not be in Paris to defend her title.

"I am very sorry, but due to health reason I will not be participating in this year's Olympic Games in Paris," Vondrousova posted on Instagram.

"I hoped until the last moment that I could go at least in doubles, but problems with my hand won't allow me on the court."

Katerina Siniakova, who won gold at the last Olympics in doubles and is a nine-time Grand Slam champion in women's doubles, will replace Vondrousova in the singles and Linda Noskova will play doubles with Karolina Muchova.

Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, the first unseeded woman to win the singles title, but earlier this month she became the first defending Wimbledon women's champion to exit in the first round for 30 years.

Hurkacz was forced to retire from his Wimbledon second round match earlier in July when he dived for a volley but landed badly and injured his knee, and has not recovered in time to compete in Paris.

"My rehabilitation is going very well, and I am making continuous progress. However, my team and I have decided that I am unable to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris," Hurkacz said in a video posted on Instagram.

"This was a very, very difficult decision because I have always dreamed of representing Poland at the Olympics, being able to win a medal for the national team, but unfortunately, my health does not allow it this year."

Other notable absences from the tennis at the Games include world number three Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, Ben Shelton and Tokyo men's bronze medal winner Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Mentions
TennisVondrousova MarketaHurkacz HubertOlympic Games
Related Articles
Sinner or Alcaraz? Swiatek to finally master grass? Flashscore's 2024 Wimbledon predictions
Swiatek to face Kenin in tough Wimbledon opener, Alcaraz drawn against qualifier Lajal
Novak Djokovic's fitness in the spotlight as Wimbledon heads into second day
Show more
Tennis
Zverev injury not healed, but confident for Paris title defence at Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Noskova eases through in Prague, Vondrousova pulls out of Olympics
Qinwen Zheng successfully defends Palermo clay-court title for Olympic boost
Rafael Nadal not satisfied with Bastad level but happy to avoid injury before Olympics
Arthur Fils upsets Alexander Zverev in thrilling final to win Hamburg Open
Rising Russian Diana Shnaider claims third title of season in Budapest
Rafael Nadal suffers straight-sets defeat to Nuno Borges in Bastad final
Berrettini beats Halys in Gstaad to win second clay-court title of season
WTA roundup: Shnaider advances to Hungarian Grand Prix final, Zheng into Palermo decider
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG make move for Sancho, Onana signs for Aston Villa
Spurs star Son's dad accused of verbally abusing young players
Danish club Randers set to sign Ghanaian talent Abdul Hakim Sulemana
Arthur Fils upsets Alexander Zverev in thrilling final to win Hamburg Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings