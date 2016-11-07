Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games Mixed Doubles
  4. Wimbledon to Olympic gold: Five magical Andy Murray moments

Wimbledon to Olympic gold: Five magical Andy Murray moments

Great Britain's Andy Murray poses with his gold medal won in the men's single tournament
Great Britain's Andy Murray poses with his gold medal won in the men's single tournamentAFP
Former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray has announced his retirement from tennis.

AFP Sports looks back at five major moments in the career of the trail-blazing British player:

2012 - Olympic gold

Four weeks after losing the Wimbledon final to Roger Federer, Murray gained revenge on the same All England Club Centre Court to claim Olympic gold for the loss of only seven games in a straight-sets triumph.

Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning the men's singles gold medal match of the London 2012 Olympic Games
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning the men's singles gold medal match of the London 2012 Olympic GamesAFP

"It's definitely easier winning in the final than losing. This is the way to come back from the Wimbledon final. I'll never forget it," said the champion.

Four years later in Rio, the British star successfully defended his title with a four-set victory over Juan Martin del Potro.

2012 - First Grand Slam title

Fred Perry, back in 1936, had been Britain's last male Grand Slam champion until Murray broke that drought on an epic US Open night under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

After almost five hours and five sets, a 25-year-old Murray defeated career-long rival and defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (12/10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2.

Andy Murray of Britain kisses the trophy after his 7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 win over Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the 2012 US Open
Andy Murray of Britain kisses the trophy after his 7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 win over Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the 2012 US OpenAFP

Murray had lost his previous four finals at the majors, including a tearful defeat from a set up to Federer at Wimbledon earlier that summer.

"When I realised I had won, I was a little bit shocked, I was very relieved and I was very emotional," said Murray.

2013 - First Wimbledon title

Murray again made history by becoming the first British man since Perry 77 years earlier to capture the Wimbledon singles title.

Murray defeated Djokovic, this time in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 with victory sealed on a fourth match point at the end of a nerve-tingling 12-minute game.

The Scot pocketed £1.6 million for his victory in stark comparison to Perry's £10 reward for his 1936 victory.

British tennis player Andy Murray poses with the 2013 Wimbledon trophy at the All England Club in Wimbledon
British tennis player Andy Murray poses with the 2013 Wimbledon trophy at the All England Club in WimbledonAFP

"Roger is probably the greatest player ever, Novak is one of the mentally strongest ever. I never had experience on my side. To beat him was so tough; it was such a tough match," said Murray.

Three years later, Murray won his second Wimbledon crown, beating Milos Raonic in straight sets in the final.

2015 - Davis Cup triumph

Everywhere Murray went he vanquished the ghost of Fred Perry.

In 2015, he defeated David Goffin to give Britain an unassailable lead over Belgium in the Davis Cup final in Ghent.

Britain's Andy Murray (C) celebrates with teammates after winning his tennis match against Belgium's David Goffin to win the Davis Cup final between Belgium and Britain
Britain's Andy Murray (C) celebrates with teammates after winning his tennis match against Belgium's David Goffin to win the Davis Cup final between Belgium and BritainAFP

Victory was Britain's first in the history of the competition since Perry and Bunny Austin combined to defeat Australia in the 1936 championship match.

"I can't believe we did it. I play some of my best tennis when I'm playing for my country," said Murray who won both his singles rubbers in the final and teamed up with brother Jamie to claim the doubles.

"Tennis history made! @andy_murray is a superstar," tweeted fellow Scot and Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

2016 - World number one

On November 7, 2016, Murray became the first British man to claim the world number one ranking, ending the 666-week stranglehold on top spot of the sport's 'Big Three' of Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"It has been a goal of mine for the past few years," said Murray who was to hold the world's top ranking for 41 consecutive weeks.

Mentions
TennisOlympic Games Mixed DoublesMurray AndyATP - SinglesFeatures
Related Articles
Ranking the eight must-watch doubles pairings at the Paris Olympics 2024
Olympic Highlights Day Six: Gymnasts set to make records as Andy Murray swansong goes on
Five magical Andy Murray moments as British icon confirms retirement
Show more
Tennis
Olympics roundup: Andy Murray exits stage left, Simone Biles puts on heroic display
Andy Murray career ends after Olympic doubles defeat to Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz
Updated
Alcaraz energised by playing for the flag after seeing off Paul
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris
Iga Swiatek stunned in semi-finals of Olympics by China's history-making Zheng Qinwen
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Vekic move through, Murray and Evans beaten
Top seeds Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka tested in Washington wins
Spanish dream duo Nadal and Alcaraz beaten in Olympic doubles
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky becomes most decorated female swimmer, Biles wins gold
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal nearing deal for Merino, Wan-Bissaka wants West Ham move
Iga Swiatek stunned in semi-finals of Olympics by China's history-making Zheng Qinwen
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings