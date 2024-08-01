Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games WTA - Singles
  4. Iga Swiatek stunned in semi-finals of Olympics by China's history-making Zheng Qinwen

Iga Swiatek stunned in semi-finals of Olympics by China's history-making Zheng Qinwen

Updated
Zheng celebrates her phenomenal win
Zheng celebrates her phenomenal winProfimedia
Zheng Qinwen (21) stunned women's world number one Iga Swiatek (2£) on Thursday to become the first Chinese player to reach an Olympic Games tennis singles final.

Seventh-ranked Zheng triumphed 6-2, 7-5 and will face either Croatia's Donna Vekic or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the gold medal match.

"I feel more than just happy -- happy isn't enough to describe how I feel," said Zheng, who had played back-to-back three-hour matches to make the semi-final.

"If you ask me to play another three hours for my country, I would.

"It was an amazing match. To beat Iga is not easy as it's an important event for her."

Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion at Roland Garros, went into Thursday's match at a sweltering Court Philippe Chatrier on a 25-match win streak in Paris.

She had also defeated Zheng in all of their six previous meetings.

However, she was hit off the court by the powerful Australian Open finalist who broke the Pole three times in the opening set.

Swiatek appeared restored by a 10-minute break and quickly stretched out to a 4-0 lead in the second set before Zheng battled back, retrieving both breaks for 4-4.

The Chinese star broke again for a 6-5 lead against the error-plagued Swiatek and claimed victory in the next game, having reeled off seven games in succession.

By making the final, Zheng is the first Chinese man or woman to reach an Olympic singles gold medal match, bettering the run of Li Na who finished fourth in the women's event at Beijing in 2008.

Swiatek was left to rue her 36 unforced errors in a tie where she also dropped serve six times.

Mentions
Olympic GamesTennisSwiatek IgaZheng QinwenOlympic Games WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek rocked but closes in on medals after Collins retirement
Kerber's final tournament ends in thrilling quarters loss to Zheng
Updated
Djokovic survives wobble to ease past error-prone Nadal in Paris as Swiatek cruises
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris
Tennis Tracker: Ruud in quarter-final action after Alcaraz and Musetti seal wins
Top seeds Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka tested in Washington wins
Olympic Highlights Day Six: Gymnasts set to make records as Andy Murray swansong goes on
Spanish dream duo Nadal and Alcaraz beaten in Olympic doubles
Updated
Paul ends French hopes of tennis medal with win against Moutet
Novak Djokovic reaches Olympic quarter-finals in ominous fashion
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Golden night for historic Marchand, Ledecky wins eighth title
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal nearing deal for Merino, Wan-Bissaka wants West Ham move
Paris Olympics LIVE: Biles goes in all-around final before Marchand hunts for fourth gold
Iga Swiatek stunned in semi-finals of Olympics by China's history-making Zheng Qinwen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings