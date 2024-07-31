Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games WTA - Singles
  4. Kerber's final tournament ends in thrilling quarters loss to Zheng

Kerber's final tournament ends in thrilling quarters loss to Zheng

Updated
Angelique Kerber in action
Angelique Kerber in actionReuters
German veteran Angelique Kerber (36) bowed out of professional tennis at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday after losing 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(6) in the quarter-finals in a three-set thriller against world number seven Zheng Qinwen (21) of China.

Zheng is the second Chinese player to reach the singles semi-finals at an Olympics after Li Na, who finished fourth at the Beijing 2008 Games.

After two tough sets, Kerber, who won a silver medal at Rio 2016, took the lead in the third to 4-1 and received a standing ovation from an enthusiastic French crowd after saving a huge break point.

Having run out of steam on a hot and humid Philippe Chatrier court and lost 10 points in a row, she bounced back to 4-4. But the Zhen's powerful shots allowed her to win the tie-break.

Reaching the quarter-finals, at a tournament she had said would be her last, was the former world number one's best performance this year after returning from maternity leave in January.

"I've achieved everything I dreamt of," the three-time Grand Slam champion said. "I was number one, won Grand Slams, won a (silver) medal in Rio, so what more could you want in the end?"

The German had lost in the first round of this year's three Grand Slams so far, the Australian and French Open followed by Wimbledon.

Zheng reached a career-high ranking of seven after her runner-up finish at the Australian Open.

Mentions
TennisZheng QinwenKerber AngeliqueLi NaOlympic Games WTA - SinglesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain in singles victory
Djokovic and Nadal lined up for potential second-round clash at Olympics
Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber to retire after Paris Games
Show more
Tennis
Spanish dream duo Nadal and Alcaraz beaten in Olympic doubles
Updated
Iga Swiatek rocked but closes in on medals after Collins retirement
Paul ends French hopes of tennis medal with win against Moutet
Novak Djokovic reaches Olympic quarter-finals in ominous fashion
Tennis Tracker: Zverev sees off Popyrin as Alcaraz and Nadal knocked out of doubles
Murray's career stays alive with another dramatic Olympic doubles win
Updated
Nadal and Alcaraz down Dutch duo to reach quarter-finals at Olympics
Updated
Italy's Paolini blames lack of focus for early Olympics singles exit
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand wins gold in 200m butterfly, Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out
Transfer News LIVE: Summerville set for West Ham, Pavlovic signs for AC Milan
EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings