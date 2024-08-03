Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games WTA - Singles
  4. Qinwen Zheng beats Donna Vekic to win historic Olympic gold for China

Qinwen Zheng beats Donna Vekic to win historic Olympic gold for China

Updated
Zheng stepped up for her nation
Zheng stepped up for her nationReuters
Qinwen Zheng (21) became the first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold when she defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic (28) on Saturday, hailing her victory as a "proud" moment for herself and her country.

The 21-year-old came through 6-2, 6-3, winning only China's second-ever tennis gold after Li Ting and Sun Tiantian's women's doubles triumph at Athens in 2004.

Zheng's victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros where in 2011 celebrated compatriot Li Na became China's first Grand Slam champion in a landmark moment for the sport.

"Nothing can describe my emotion, every round was super difficult and I did everything I could to get a medal for my country," said Zheng, who has improved on the Olympic record of Li, whose best performance was a fourth place in Beijing in 2008.

"I feel my country will be proud of me, I'm proud of myself. My family are at home, I'm sure they are screaming at the TV.

"I just fight every match. I have a special energy playing for my country. I never give up."

The match stats
The match statsFlashscore

World number seven and Australian Open runner-up Zheng took advantage of settling into a groove faster than her opponent and broke for a 2-0 lead.

Vekic and Zheng went head-to-head with some brutal hitting but the Chinese star's 12 winners to the Croat's three proved crucial and her accuracy shone again with a set-clinching break in the eighth game.

Zheng had saved a match point in her gruelling third-round win over Emma Navarro and then ended four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek's 25-match winning run at Roland Garros to reach the gold medal match.

Match-hardened by those tests, Zheng held to love in the opening game of the second and broke again for a 2-0 lead as the errors piled up for 28-year-old Vekic.

However, the Croat, who knocked out world number two Coco Gauff in the third round, and saved a match point in her quarter-final win over Marta Kostyuk, hit back with her first service break of the contest.

Zheng thwarted any hint of a revival by converting a fourth break point for a 5-3 lead before sealing victory in the next game.

"I'm disappointed," said Vekic. "But once everything settles I will be proud of myself."

Swiatek claimed the bronze medal on Friday by seeing off Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

It was a rollercoaster tournament for Zheng, who needed back-to-back three-hour matches to defeat Navarro and then former world number one Angelique Kerber.

In both matches she had to claw back deficits while against Navarro she even found her reputation under attack when the American described her as "cut-throat" with "no respect".

Mentions
TennisZheng QinwenVekic DonnaOlympic GamesOlympic Games WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Olympic Highlights Day Eight: Evenepoel eyes history, a tennis final and Sha'Carri returns
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris
Iga Swiatek stunned in semi-finals of Olympics by China's history-making Zheng Qinwen
Show more
Tennis
Croatia's Vekic calls silver medal 'incredible' after series of mishaps before Olympics
Australians Ebden and Peers win men's doubles gold at Paris Olympics
Updated
Swiatek and Krejcikova withdraw from Canadian Open due to 'intense schedule'
Tennis Tracker: Zheng beats Vekic to Olympic gold, Musetti picks up men's bronze
Czech duo Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac win mixed doubles Olympic gold
Updated
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set up golden showdown in men's Olympic final
Novak Djokovic downs Lorenzo Musetti to set up another Carlos Alcaraz final
Swiatek beats Schmiedlova with ease for consolation bronze at Roland Garros
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold, Alfred wins women's 100m
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham agree Fullkrug deal, Le Normand & Sorloth join Atletico Madrid
Hosts France reach Olympic semi-finals after downing rivals Argentina
France coach Thierry Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings