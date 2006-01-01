Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Olympic Games WTA - Singles
  4. Zverev makes strong start to Olympic title defence with comfortable win over Munar

Zverev makes strong start to Olympic title defence with comfortable win over Munar

Zverev in Olympic tennis action
Zverev in Olympic tennis action Reuters
Germany's Alexander Zverev (27) made a confident start to his Olympic title defence with a convincing 6-2 6-2 first-round victory over Spain's Jaume Munar (27) on Sunday.

The third seed rounded off a packed schedule on day two at Roland Garros in quick time to move through to a second round clash against Czech Tomas Machac.

Zverev, beaten in the French Open final last month, had lost his only previous match against Munar but was streets ahead on a warm evening on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zverev is bidding to match Briton Andy Murray's feat of winning consecutive Olympic men's singles titles.

Check out the match result here.

Mentions
Olympic GamesTennisOlympic Games WTA - SinglesZverev Alexander
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain in singles victory
Italy's Paolini hunting medals at Paris Olympics and selfie with Nadal
Naomi Osaka looking to turbo-charge comeback at Paris Olympics
Show more
Tennis
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Lebanon's Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks in first round
Andy Murray and Dan Evans stay on doubles course in Paris after terrific comeback
Tennis Tracker: Murray's career lives to fight another day, Zverev through to second round
Updated
Nadal 'ready to play' Olympic singles with Djokovic in sight
Australia's Alex de Minaur withdraws from men's singles event in Paris
Updated
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Martinenghi wins 100m Breaststroke Final
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, Varane joins Como
AC Milan edge Manchester City and Arsenal beat Manchester United in USA
Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings