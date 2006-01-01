Zverev makes strong start to Olympic title defence with comfortable win over Munar

Germany's Alexander Zverev (27) made a confident start to his Olympic title defence with a convincing 6-2 6-2 first-round victory over Spain's Jaume Munar (27) on Sunday.

The third seed rounded off a packed schedule on day two at Roland Garros in quick time to move through to a second round clash against Czech Tomas Machac.

Zverev, beaten in the French Open final last month, had lost his only previous match against Munar but was streets ahead on a warm evening on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zverev is bidding to match Briton Andy Murray's feat of winning consecutive Olympic men's singles titles.

Check out the match result here.