Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Paris ATP - Singles
  4. World number one Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters with 'intestinal virus'

World number one Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters with 'intestinal virus'

AFP
Sinner will miss the Paris Master
Sinner will miss the Paris MasterFAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP
World number one Jannik Sinner (23) has withdrawn from the Paris Masters indoor event due to an "intestinal virus", the tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

Sinner, assured since mid-October of finishing the year top of the rankings for the first time in his career at the age of 23, has been replaced in the draw by Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who was drafted in from qualifying.

Cazaux will face either his compatriot Corentin Moutet or American Ben Shelton in his second round opener on Tuesday.

Organisers said Sinner was "suffering from an intestinal virus contracted before he arrived in Paris".

The major objective at the end of his season, the Masters in Turin, which brings together the eight best players of the year, is scheduled for November 10-17.

He is then expected to take part in the Davis Cup finals the following week in Malaga, Spain. Italy are the defending champions.

Sinner enjoyed a sparkling 2024 season, winning his first two Grand Slam titles, at the Australian Open and the US Open.

In all, he has won seven tournaments since the start of the season, including three Masters 1000 titles, in Miami, Cincinnati and Shanghai.

However he is under the threat of suspension in a doping case that came to light several weeks ago, following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Sinner has a chequered history with the Paris indoor tournament - a year ago, he withdrew before his second match.

Mentions
TennisParis ATP - SinglesJannik Sinner
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz reveals prize money attracted him to Saudi's Six Kings Slam
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters casting doubt over season
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Rune and De Minaur in action at Paris Masters after Rublev knocked out
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas battles through in Paris, Mannarino dumps out Paul
Jack Draper holds off Karen Khachanov for first ATP 500 title in Vienna
Olga Danilovic cruises past Caroline Dolehide to claim Guangzhou title
Qinwen Zheng beats Sofia Kenin to claim her third title of the season in Tokyo
Tennis Tracker: Draper wins Vienna title, Mpetshi Perricard claims Basel title
ATP roundup: Ben Shelton takes down Arthur Fils to reach Basel final
Draper beats Musetti to reach Vienna final and seal career-high ranking
Most Read
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri pips Vinicius Junior to win Ballon d'Or
Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season
Real Madrid will not travel to Ballon d'Or awards with Vinicius reportedly set to miss out
Mario Balotelli back in Serie A after signing for Genoa

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings