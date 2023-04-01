Qualifier Navarro stuns Sakkari to reach San Diego semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. San Diego WTA - Singles
  4. Qualifier Navarro stuns Sakkari to reach San Diego semi-finals
Qualifier Navarro stuns Sakkari to reach San Diego semi-finals
Navarro is through to the San Diego semi-finals
Navarro is through to the San Diego semi-finals
AFP
Qualifier Emma Navarro of the United States upset world number nine Maria Sakkari of Greece, winning in a third-set tie-break, to reach the semi-finals of the WTA's San Diego Open on Thursday. On a strong day for Americans, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Danielle Collins also advanced to the last four.

Kenin will meet 61st-ranked Navarro on Friday while Collins will be up against fourth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, who triumphed against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The 22-year-old Navarro won 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (7-4) against Sakkari in two hours and 13 minutes.

It was the New Yorker's first win against a top-10 player and continued a good tournament for the 2021 NCAA singles champion, who went into the match having not lost a set in qualifying or the main draw.

Sakkari broke first to lead 3-1 in the opening set but then struggled with Navarro's powerful baseline play as the American fought back to take the set.

The Greek dominated the second but Navarro showed plenty of fight to break first in the third set to take a 3-2 lead, only for Sakkari to instantly break back.

In the tie-break Navarro was quick out of the blocks, opening up a 4-0 advantage and never looking back.

Navarro in action
AFP

Kenin, who captured her first Grand Slam title in 2020 at Melbourne, dispatched 27th-ranked Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-3.

Potapova made 15 double faults and landed only 46.4 percent of her first serves to fall in 78 minutes.

World number 93 Kenin reached her first WTA semi-final since Hobart in January.

"I'm super happy, I played really well. Good matches under my belt definitely gives me a lot of confidence, so I'm doing everything right," said Moscow-born American Kenin.

"My mindset is there. I'm feisty, energetic, and it's all good," she added.

Collins, who lost to Ash Barty in the 2022 Australian Open final, eliminated France's 10th-ranked Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3, in only 67 minutes.

"I felt like I was really feeling my shots and my game, so I was really in a good headspace and flowing the whole match," said Collins.

Collins, ranked 43rd, will have a tough task against Krejcikova after she defeated seventh seed Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-3.

Krejcikova, the French Open winner in 2021, hit 24 winners to the Brazilian's eight and conceded she had little idea of what kind of opponent Collins will be.

"I never played her, I never practised with her, so I have no idea what to expect," she said.

Mentions
TennisNavarro EmmaSakkari MariaSan Diego WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Top-seeded Jabeur sent packing in San Diego as Garcia advances
Iga Swiatek pulls out of WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara following intense season
Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
Show more
Tennis
Brisbane International to return as Australian Open warm-up event
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in Davis Cup action, San Diego semis taking place
Davis Cup champions Canada stay perfect as US stunned by the Netherlands
Djokovic targets medal as he looks forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024
Djokovic defends Alcaraz's absence from Davis Cup matches
Tennis Tracker: Sofia Kenin through in San Diego, Tiafoe loses in Davis Cup
Britain see off Australia but Spain and Italy lose in Davis Cup
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings