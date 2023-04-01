Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the US Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the US Open
Reuters
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) said his recent form was simply "not good enough" as his poor run continued with yet another early exit from Flushing Meadows on Wednesday when Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker (21) stunned the seventh seed in the US Open second round in a five-set thriller.

Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open final this year but has never made it past the third round in six main draw appearances in New York and he struggled against Stricker's massive serve and booming forehand before bowing out 7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

He won in Los Cabos earlier this month but his form dipped in the run-up to the US Open, suffering early exits from Toronto and Cincinnati.

"I won't blame it on anything. It's just poor performance after Los Cabos," he said.

"I consider myself a good player, and I don't want to be a person that can be beaten easily or I'm giving my opponents easy time on the court against me. I try to make it as hard as I can, and if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. I move on with my life."

He removed his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, as head coach earlier this month but said that shake-ups to his team were not to blame.

"By no means I'm supposed to put any blame on any people or any members of my team," he told reporters.

"Everything on court is under my control and under my talents, and the way I can play this sport are shown out on the court. If I'm not able to deliver, then I'm not supposed to be doing well."

His defeat marks the latest Greek disappointment in Flushing Meadows after eighth seed Maria Sakkari (28) lost in straight sets in the opening round of the women's draw on Monday.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesStricker DominicTsitsipas StefanosSakkari Maria
Related Articles
Stricker stuns Tsitsipas in five-set thriller
Alcaraz and Swiatek look destined to face old rivals as US Open draw drops
Sinner and Tsitsipas lead the outsiders aiming to upset the applecart at US Open
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek tames Saville to reach US Open third round
Djokovic eases by Zapata Miralles into US Open third round
Gauff downs Andreeva to reach US Open third round
Kvitova and Wozniacki renew rivalry at US Open
Pegula happy to share spotlight with fellow American Gauff
Wawrinka becomes oldest man to win singles clash at US open since 1992
Carlos Alcaraz gets easy start to title defence, Williams suffers early exit
US Open a family affair for Andy Murray, who records 200th major win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City reach Nunes agreement, Lukaku joins Roma
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
Team of the Week: Ruthless Ronaldo bags hat-trick, Sterling steps up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |