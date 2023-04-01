Alcaraz and Swiatek look destined to face old rivals as US Open draw drops

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Alcaraz and Swiatek look destined to face old rivals as US Open draw drops
Alcaraz and Swiatek look destined to face old rivals as US Open draw drops
Alcaraz is the men's top seed
Alcaraz is the men's top seed
Reuters
World number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) faces a potential quarter-final clash with old foe Jannik Sinner (22) in his US Open title defence, and American Coco Gauff (19) is on a collision course with defending champion Iga Swiatek (22) on the women's side.

Alcaraz faces German Dominik Koepfer in his opener and should have few issues in the early rounds and the Wimbledon champion will likely face his first tough test against Sinner, the Italian who knocked him out in this year's Miami semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic, a 23-times major champion, is back after US COVID travel restrictions meant he was unable to travel to New York in 2022 and will first play France's Alexandre Muller before potentially meeting seventh-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final eight.

Elsewhere in the draw, former winner Daniil Medvedev could face Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev in the quarters, while American Frances Tiafoe could play last year's runner-up Casper Ruud and fourth seed Holger Rune if he matches last year's run to the semis.

Coco Gauff is hitting form at the right time
Reuters

Gauff will try to recreate the magic of her Cincinnati win this month, where she beat Swiatek en route to the title, and the pair could meet in the final eight.

Swiatek will open her campaign against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson.

The bottom half of the draw presents a tantalising possible quarter-final showdown between Tunisian Ons Jabeur, a finalist 12 months ago, and second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who collected her maiden major title at this year's Australian Open.

Gauff's compatriot and frequent doubles partner Jessica Pegula, the third seed, faces a tough draw as she opens against Italian Camila Giorgi and could also meet 2022 WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia of France.

You can see the full men's draw here and the women's here.

Mentions
TennisSwiatek IgaAlcaraz CarlosGauff CocoSinner JannikTsitsipas StefanosDjokovic NovakJabeur OnsPegula JessicaSabalenka ArynaUS Open (Tennis)US Open WTA - SinglesUS Open ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
John McEnroe feels only four men are in with a chance of winning the US Open
OPINION: The chances of home success at the US Open are the highest they've been in years
Show more
Tennis
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Saudi Arabia to host the Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027, replacing Milan
Updated
Sinner and Tsitsipas lead the outsiders aiming to upset the applecart at US Open
Former American number one John Isner to retire after the US Open
Tennis Tracker: Top seeds Coric and Garcia in action in quarter-finals of US tournaments
Tennis Tracker: Players fighting for quarter-final spots in Cleveland and Winston-Salem
Serena Williams gives birth to second child Adira River
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Veiga on his way to Saudi Arabia, City announce Doku signing
Lionel Messi into another final after producing heroics for Miami yet again
Five Premier League transfer scenarios to keep an eye on at the end of the window
Lionel Messi not thinking about retirement, wants to 'enjoy every moment'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |