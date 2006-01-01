Advertisement
  4. Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula ruled out by injury

Iga Swiatek will be absent from the Korea Open in Seoul
Iga Swiatek will be absent from the Korea Open in SeoulAngela Weiss / AFP
World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Korea Open due to fatigue, tournament organisers told reporters on Friday.

Defending champion and US Open finalist Jessica Pegula has also pulled out from the WTA 500 event in Seoul with a rib injury.

Poland's Swiatek, who won the French Open in June and took bronze in the Paris Olympics before losing to Pegula in the US Open's quarter-finals, had also withdrawn from last month's Canadian Open citing fatigue.

Former Wimbledon champion and world number four Elena Rybakina will also miss the Korea Open with a back injury, while US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro has pulled out due to a change of schedule.

The Korea Open will take place between September 16th-22nd.

Mentions
TennisSeoul WTA - SinglesIga SwiatekJessica PegulaElena RybakinaEmma Navarro
