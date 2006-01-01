Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Stockholm ATP - Singles
  4. Paul ends Wawrinka's run in Stockholm to set up final with Dimitrov

Paul ends Wawrinka's run in Stockholm to set up final with Dimitrov

Tommy Paul returns to Stan Wawrinka in the semi-final of the Stockholm ATP tournament on Saturday
Tommy Paul returns to Stan Wawrinka in the semi-final of the Stockholm ATP tournament on SaturdayClaudio Bresciani / TT NEWS AGENCY / TT News Agency via AFP
Tommy Paul (27) ended Stan Wawrinka's (39) semi-final run in the Stockholm ATP tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win on Saturday and will meet Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

Wawrinka, the 39-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion who has now slipped to 217th in the world, had beaten Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Friday, his first win against a top-10 opponent for more than a year.

But he found the going tough against 27-year-old American Paul, the world number 13.

With Paul 4-2 ahead in the first set, Wawrinka had two chances to break but spurned both.

The American, who won the Stockholm title in 2021, roared through the second set to move into Sunday's final against Bulgarian world number 10 Dimitrov, who defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Mentions
TennisStockholm ATP - SinglesStan WawrinkaTommy PaulGrigor DimitrovAndrey RublevTallon Griekspoor
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Top seeds fall in Antwerp, Stockholm and Almaty on Friday
Stan Wawrinka ousts top seed Andrey Rublev to reach Stockholm semi-finals
ATP roundup: Nicolas Jarry ousts home-country favourite Elias Ymer in Stockholm
Show more
Tennis
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
WTA roundup: Russians Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva reach semis in China
Naomi Osaka forced to pull out of Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with back injury
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov coasts through in Stockholm, Ruud and Tsitsipas suffer defeats
Danielle Collins backtracks on retirement, to play on in 2025
Nadal defeated by 'animal' Alcaraz in 'sad' match as career nears end
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo and Juventus defeat 10-man Lazio
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings