Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Stuttgart WTA - Singles
  4. Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final
Updated
Iga Swiatek's and Elena Rybakina shake hands after their match
Iga Swiatek's and Elena Rybakina shake hands after their match
Reuters
World number one Iga Swiatek's (22) bid to win a third successive Stuttgart Open title came to an end in an enthralling 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 semi-final loss to Elena Rybakina (24) on Saturday.

Fourth seed Rybakina ended Swiatek's perfect record in Stuttgart by handing the Pole her first defeat in 11 matches at the tournament.

"It was, like always a very tough match and I was fighting for every ball, it was such a close match," Rybakina said.

"I'm really happy that I managed to win and I showed a good game."

Swiatek began brightly, breaking serve in the opening game and held to take a 2-0 lead, but 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina then won five games in a row, breaking twice, and saw out the first set as she hit four aces along the way.

The second set went with serve for the first nine games, with Swiatek saving two break points in the opener and Rybakina hitting a further four aces before Swiatek made the decisive break to take the set and force the decider.

Rybakina threatened early in the third set, with Swiatek saving five break points to hold for a 2-1 lead but Rybakina made the breakthrough to make it 3-2 and hit another ace to save a break point and hold in the next game.

At 4-2 down, Swiatek rallied to serve to love and had a break point to level the set, but Rybakina held on and went on to break again to reach the final where she will meet Marta Kostyuk (21).

"It was kind of a battle who starts the rally, who starts to dominate, but it's always tough to break against Iga, we push each other and I'm really happy that today I managed to win," Rybakina said.

Unseeded Kostyuk overcame Czech sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) 7-6(2), 6-2. The Ukrainian raced into a 5-1 lead in the first set but Vondrousova fought back to force a tie-break.

Kostyuk regained her composure to dominate the tiebreak and when she again took a 5-1 lead in the second set, this time there was no way back for last year's Wimbledon champion Vondrousova.

Rybakina will be contesting her fifth final of the year, having won the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open. She was runner-up at the Miami and Qatar Opens.

Kostyuk, who lost to Swiatek at the semi-final stage of Indian Wells, reached the final of the San Diego Open in March.

The winner of Sunday's final will receive a Porsche car, along with the prize money, but for Rybakina this may create a problem.

"I still don't have a driver's licence so that's going to be the goal," she joked after beating Swiatek.

Mentions
TennisStuttgart WTA - SinglesRybakina ElenaSwiatek IgaKostyuk MartaVondrousova Marketa
Related Articles
Aryna Sabalenka knocked out of Stuttgart Open by Marketa Vondrousova
Defending champion Iga Swiatek motors into Stuttgart quarter-finals
'Better and better' Swiatek edges closer to stunning Doha-Dubai double
Show more
Tennis
Tsitsipas overcomes Lajovic and faces Ruud in Sunday's Barcelona final
Updated
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza retires
Casper Ruud marches past Tomas Etcheverry to reach Barcelona final
Tennis Tracker: Kostyuk knocks out Vondrousova, Tsitsipas sets up Ruud final
Tsitsipas saves two match points to reach Barcelona semi-finals
Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kostyuk as Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta
Most Read
Football Tracker: Trossard gives Arsenal vital lead against Wolves, Girona lead Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
Tsitsipas saves two match points to reach Barcelona semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings